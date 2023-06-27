The owner of the Medaille Sports Complex in South Buffalo says he's not worried about the $12 million athletic facility he built on Elk Street in South Buffalo, despite the impending closure of the small liberal arts university that has been the anchor tenant for the past five years.

Even though Medaille University will shut down at the end of August, Jon Williams says there are more than enough local sports groups that are interested in using its fieldhouse, fields and facilities – especially now that the concerns about pollution from an adjacent paint manufacturer are being addressed by state environmental regulators.

"It’s a great complex and there are a lot of users in the region that would love to have access to it," said Williams of Ontario Specialty Contracting, whose South Buffalo Development built the complex at Buffalo Color Park in 2019, with Medaille as the primary user. "We just have to find the right mix."

He did not identify the groups. "We're talking to a number of them now."

He said his company's conversion of the former Schoellkopf Power House dye plant across the street at 229 Elk and 83 Lee St. into a 22,000-square-foot event center operated by Rich Entertainment Group has also generated interest in that area, and new opportunities to bring in sports tournaments.

"I’m not concerned about the fields having a future or the viability of that complex," he said. "The complex will get repurposed."

If he is successful, that could enable Williams to sustain the operation for the long term, after a significant investment in building out the space four years ago. That had appeared to be a perfect solution to a potentially vexing problem that Williams faced five years ago: how to make better use of a large plot of vacant land he had acquired on Elk as part of his purchase of the former Buffalo Color property across the street.

Originally constructed in 1917, the Schoellkopf plant manufactured dyes and colorants for the textile industry, and became an industry leader. It later merged with Aniline Chemical Co. of New Jersey to form Allied Chemical Corp. Allied continued operating there until it sold the facility in 1976 to Buffalo Color Corp., which operated for another 25 years before it closed.

The 45-acre facility sat vacant for almost a decade before Williams' South Buffalo Development teamed with Honeywell to clean it up and redevelop the site into an entertainment and commercial complex, which Williams dubbed Buffalo Color Park. But at first, he didn't have a specific use for the vacant land, other than a 66-space parking lot, until he teamed up with a sports promoter and then directly with Medaille.

Completed in 2019, the 6-acre complex, which was built in two phases, includes a 25,000-square-foot administration building and fieldhouse, with four locker rooms, a fitness facility, classrooms, a training room and a concessions area. It also has bleachers and about 500,000 square feet of playing fields, including for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, baseball and rugby.

But Williams now needs to land enough rental revenue to replace the Medaille lease, which ran through 2036, with payments increasing over time. The rent has not been disclosed, but the lease – as well as the debt incurred by Medaille for the build-out – was costly enough for the school that it was cited by the Middle States Commission as "a significant factor of the institution's financial downfall."

However, Williams said Medaille officials, led by former President Kenneth Macur, had calculated a business plan that envisioned renting out the fields to other schools and organizations when Medaille wasn't using them, and then using that revenue to pay back the debt and rent.

"Medaille really had a very sound financial plan for those fields, and they had the tenants in place to make it work," he said. "The college was going to make money on the fields. It was going to be a profit center."

Instead, he blamed neighboring PVS Chemical Solutions of Detroit, which has a manufacturing plant just south of the sports complex at 55 Lee St. that produces sulfuric acid used in making semiconductors. Fumes from the manufacturer, which had objected to the plan for the sports complex when it was first proposed, caused eye and respiratory irritation for athletes and spectators, who also complained of foul odors and didn't return.

PVS has insisted its operation was safe, and claims it was in compliance with all regulations "for decades." It also claims that the emissions "do not pose a health hazard to the fields nor the community at large."

But the state Department of Environmental Conservation, acting on the complaints about odors, installed an air monitoring trailer next to the athletic complex and found at least 70 cases in which the plant exceeded air emittance standards. It cited PVS three times, fined it $600,000 to force compliance, and ultimately ordered the plant to shut down because of excessive emissions until it could prove it was safe.

Medaille was also directed to suspend athletic operations at the facility until the air quality improved, prompting the school to sue PVS over the disruption and its refusal to comply with the DEC order. "PVS was just operating as if they didn't have any rules," Williams said.

PVS says the playing fields should never have been built on an "abandoned hazardous waste site," saying they were "incompatible" and inappropriate. "in an area zoned for heavy industrial use," and even suggesting they were illegal under an environmental easement And it says it's not to blame if the school disregarded its warnings.

"The argument is akin to building a home next to an airport and then complaining about the noise," the company said Tuesday. "PVS adamantly objects to any uninformed allegations that would paint PVS in a bad light. PVS had no part in the downfall of Medaille University or the ill-conceived business venture between the school and developer that led to the construction of the athletic complex."

Since state regulators stepped in, the problems have been "cleaned up significantly," Williams added, noting that Medaille had been using the fields last fall and had no issues. But the damage had been done. Among others, Medaille lost a $560,000 contract with a youth soccer organization. amid parental concern about the elevated sulfur dioxide emissions.

"When it became clear what PVS was doing, it just scared away the tenants. They just couldn't use the fields," Williams said. "If PVS would have acted responsibly, none of this would have happened."