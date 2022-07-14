Outside Jefferson Avenue Tops, a gathering to remember shooting victims, dedicate newly renovated store

Tops Markets Assistant Dairy Manager Pat Patterson read a poem by Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth that’s displayed on a memorial water wall inside the Jefferson Avenue store where 10 Black neighbors lost their lives May 14.

Photos: Tops Markets holds moment of silence Tops Markets holds a ceremony on Thursday, July 14, 2022, to honor the victims of the racist attack that left 10 dead on the two-month anniver…

Buffalo Common Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo read the names of the 10 victims of the mass shooting as a fire bell rang after each one. Dancer Jacqueline Cherry gave a moving performance to the worship song “Total Praise” in the newly paved parking lot of the renovated store.

The occasion was a memorial service Thursday marking the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting that targeted the main supermarket serving the predominantly Black Jefferson Avenue neighborhood – as well as a dedication of the renovated store that opens Friday.

Neighbors who gathered outside the fenced-in parking lot expressed disappointment that the memorial service wasn’t open to the general public.

“It hurts that they are doing something they say is for the community, because we are the community and we are not able to go in and participate,” said Yvonne Cooper, 71, who “grew up in the 14208.”

Former Buffalo police officer turned community activist Cariol Horne stood behind the fence carrying a pink placard that on one side read: "You want us to shop here, yet you have a gate keeping us out now.”

Horne was joined by Grady Lewis, a neighborhood resident who witnessed parts of the massacre and has been outside the Tops daily since. Both said they were puzzled as to why ordinary members of the community were being barred from the ceremony.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Organizers of the event said they would have liked to open the service and dedication to the public, but they choose to limit it to a guest list of about 100 for security. The dignitaries who spoke included state Attorney General Letitia James, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

Tops Markets President John Persons thanked community leaders, first responders and Tops workers for their support for and input on the complete renovation of the store to allow it to reopen in a food desert area that relied heavily on Tops as its main source of fresh food. He said 75% of the store’s employees have chosen to come back to work at the store.

“We are also inspired and moved by the incredible resiliency of our store team over the last two months,” he said. “They have rallied together, supported each other and started on the healing journey together.”

Bishop Darius Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church gave a prayer that acknowledged the grief, anger and confusion left in the wake of the mass shooting and the “mixed emotions” around reopening the store. But he thanked God for those who provided financial support and emergency food assistance, volunteers who kept the peace during one of the most tragic times in Buffalo history, and “for those who stood outside of these fences with tears rolling out their eyes praying for the families of those who’ve been affected by this massacre.”

The planned moment of silence stretched for several minutes as Wingo slowly read the names of each victim as the bell pealed: Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andre Mackneil, Katherine Massey, Margus Morrision, Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young.

Perhaps the most moving part of the service was Cherry’s interpretive dance to the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s rendition of Richard Smallwood’s “Total Praise.” While Cherry danced, the sound suddenly cut out and Cherry continued her performance without music. But several attendees raised their voices to sing the rest of the song.

“You are the source of my strength,” they sang. “You are the strength of my life. I lift my hands in total praise to you.”

News Staff Reporter Harold McNeil contributed to this story.