 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Outer Harbor improvements coming to area around the Bell Slip

  • Updated
  • 0
A beautiful day before a steamy weekend

A kayaker goes fishing in the Bell Slip on the Outer Harbor.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The state agency overseeing over 350 acres of Outer Harbor land is undertaking a series of improvements to the area around the Bell Slip and the ongoing redevelopment of Terminal B into an outdoor event center.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. – which guides the development of 160 acres of the Outer Harbor that aren't operated as a state park – wants to enhance the pedestrian trails, bicycle paths and adjacent land at the Bell Slip.

That's "almost the center point of the Buffalo Outer Harbor trails," the agency said in a filing with the city.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The small project on 6.3 acres will connect the water edge path with the one along Fuhrmann Boulevard, while focusing on habitat restoration and other amenities to protect the natural resources and encourage more community use and public access.

Bell Slip site plan

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. is planning a series of improvements in the area around the Bell Slip at Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

The parking lot will be improved, with handicapped-accessible parking spaces. Improved landscape habitats will be located next to the parking lot and paths, with native plants to be selected based on previous success at the Outer Harbor. And a 400-square-foot building will be constructed, with public bathrooms and a storage room.

People are also reading…

A new shaded concrete patio will be installed along the water side, offering water views, while a path will extend from that pad to a landing closer to the edge of the water.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Outer Harbor survey results released

Outer Harbor survey results released

Those who participated in an Outer Harbor survey preferred trails, ecological areas, a shoreline and amenities for the Connecting Terminal Grain Elevator for the First Buffalo River Marina. Commonly mentioned themes at the 15-acre site included a natural landscape with less development but a on-site restaurant. For the nearly 150 acres from Wilkeson Pointe to the Bell Slip, a new

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Has the housing market cooled off?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News