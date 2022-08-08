Outer Harbor improvements coming to area around the Bell Slip

The state agency overseeing over 350 acres of Outer Harbor land is undertaking a series of improvements to the area around the Bell Slip and the ongoing redevelopment of Terminal B into an outdoor event center.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. – which guides the development of 160 acres of the Outer Harbor that aren't operated as a state park – wants to enhance the pedestrian trails, bicycle paths and adjacent land at the Bell Slip.

That's "almost the center point of the Buffalo Outer Harbor trails," the agency said in a filing with the city.

The small project on 6.3 acres will connect the water edge path with the one along Fuhrmann Boulevard, while focusing on habitat restoration and other amenities to protect the natural resources and encourage more community use and public access.

The parking lot will be improved, with handicapped-accessible parking spaces. Improved landscape habitats will be located next to the parking lot and paths, with native plants to be selected based on previous success at the Outer Harbor. And a 400-square-foot building will be constructed, with public bathrooms and a storage room.

A new shaded concrete patio will be installed along the water side, offering water views, while a path will extend from that pad to a landing closer to the edge of the water.