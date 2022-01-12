'Our star plant': California biotech billionaire has big plans for state-funded Dunkirk drug facility

"We could make the Dunkirk facility a showpiece of our finished product," Soon-Shiong said.

What's next for Athenex?

While some may view the news of ImmunityBio stepping in as a disappointing result for Athenex, Yordon said that's not how he sees it.

"Every business has long-term objectives," he said. "And if it turns out that there's an obstacle in the way, I think a sign of a good company is that you figure out a way to get around it and move on."

The company will continue to operate its Athenex Pharmaceutical Division and Athenex Pharmaceutical Solutions business units. And with the preliminary agreement with ImmunityBio, that would allow Athenex's pharmaceutical solutions division, which compounds products for hospitals, to manufacture its products at the Dunkirk facility without the additional costs of running the entire plant.

And after a tough 2021, the transaction allows Athenex to shed its obligations to the state in Dunkirk. And it will use proceeds from the deal to pay down debt.