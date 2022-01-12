'Our star plant': California biotech billionaire has big plans for state-funded Dunkirk drug facility

Billionaire biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who some call the richest man in Los Angeles, flew to Western New York on a Saturday last month and spent five hours inside the state-funded $200 million drug manufacturing plant in Dunkirk.
He liked what he saw.
On Wednesday, his company, California-based ImmunityBio Inc., announced an agreement to take over the lease on the 409,000-square-foot Dunkirk building from Athenex, the Buffalo biopharmaceutical firm the state had built the facility for but had run into a series of regulatory setbacks that delayed the plant becoming operational and hurt company finances.
Soon-Shiong told The Buffalo News that once the transaction closes this quarter, the Dunkirk facility will become ImmunityBio's single-largest manufacturing plant that could be producing the company's Covid-19 vaccine drug substance by the end of 2022. A preliminary agreement also calls for ImmunityBio to provide contract manufacturing capacity at the Dunkirk facility to Athenex.
"I think between Athenex and us, we will utilize that plant to its fullest extent, and I think we'll utilize most of the capacity," said Soon-Shiong, ImmunityBio's executive chairman. "We have great ambitions to make this plant our star plant, and really the idea is to build a campus around the plant and actually bring New York as our biological manufacturing hub."
That would be good news for the state, local officials and taxpayers. It's been nearly six years since then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state would construct the plant for Athenex, hoping it would provide the boost necessary to turn the Buffalo company into a biopharmaceutical powerhouse that could help build Western New York's reputation within drug development and manufacturing.
At that time, officials expected construction of the Dunkirk plant to be complete by the end of 2018. While the building is now finished, Athenex has reported delays in securing state licenses, which pushed back the start of manufacturing in Dunkirk.
Once the deal closes, ImmunityBio will assume the investment and hiring obligations of Athenex's agreements with the state. The lease, which began Oct. 1, calls for an annual lease payment of $2 for an initial 10-year term, with an option to renew for another 10 years.
In exchange, ImmunityBio must spend $1.52 billion on operational expenses in the first 10-year lease term and another $1.5 billion if it exercises its option to extend the lease.
Further, ImmunityBio will have to hire 450 employees in Dunkirk within the first five years of operations, including at least 300 within the first 30 months of the plant becoming operational.
Given those obligations, the transaction must be approved by the state-affiliated Fort Schuyler Management Corp., Empire State Development and the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency. An Athenex lender also must sign off on the agreement.
Mark Geise, CEO of the Chautauqua IDA, said the organization would have to pass a resolution to transfer the leasehold agreements to ImmunityBio. He noted the IDA had a meeting planned with the company for Thursday.
"At least on the surface, it appears to be a good thing, especially considering they're assuming all the obligations of Athenex when they entered into the agreement," he said. "We're going to dig in and ask some tough questions and make sure it makes sense for the community."
How it happened
It might have been that Soon-Shiong never got on that plane to Western New York last month, if he hadn't already had a familiarity with the area and a relationship with Jeffrey Yordon, Athenex's chief operating officer.
The two have known each other for about 25 years, back to their days building a company called American Pharmaceutical Partners, which had a major manufacturing facility in Grand Island. Soon-Shiong, who was the company's chairman and CEO, said the two worked together to significantly boost manufacturing output at the Grand Island facility.
They eventually sold American Pharmaceutical Partners to Fresenius for $5.5 billion in 2008.
The two stayed in touch, and Soon-Shiong learned from Yordon several years ago about the plant's development in Dunkirk.
Those conversations continued, and the opportunity to acquire the lease came about this year after a couple setbacks for Athenex. Notably, Athenex was told by federal regulators in March that a key breast cancer drug that company officials hoped was close to being approved for commercial use instead needs extensive new clinical trials. That sent the company's stock plummeting and put additional strains on its finances.
"There's a long history of the people that are actually in that plant that I’ve known since my days at APP as chairman and CEO," Soon-Shiong said. "I think this is a wonderful opportunity to come back to New York and build this again."
Soon-Shiong, who has a net worth of $7.4 billion, according to Forbes, said ImmunityBio plans to further invest in the Dunkirk plant by adding biological manufacturing equipment and transferring technology from California to the facility.
With the addition of the Dunkirk plant, ImmunityBio, which also develops cancer treatment products, will have nearly 1 million square feet of manufacturing and research-and-development space in the United States, South Africa and Botswana.
"We could make the Dunkirk facility a showpiece of our finished product," Soon-Shiong said.
What's next for Athenex?
While some may view the news of ImmunityBio stepping in as a disappointing result for Athenex, Yordon said that's not how he sees it.
"Every business has long-term objectives," he said. "And if it turns out that there's an obstacle in the way, I think a sign of a good company is that you figure out a way to get around it and move on."
The company will continue to operate its Athenex Pharmaceutical Division and Athenex Pharmaceutical Solutions business units. And with the preliminary agreement with ImmunityBio, that would allow Athenex's pharmaceutical solutions division, which compounds products for hospitals, to manufacture its products at the Dunkirk facility without the additional costs of running the entire plant.
And after a tough 2021, the transaction allows Athenex to shed its obligations to the state in Dunkirk. And it will use proceeds from the deal to pay down debt.
"What we were looking for is a way to substantially reduce our overhead, yet still have access to that facility for our 503B business," Yordon said. "So what we were able to do is find a solution that seemed to meet everybody's objectives. ImmunityBio has almost unlimited resources. They are willing to spend an enormous amount."
In addition, Yordon said Athenex will remain headquartered in the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and still has its compounding facility in Clarence, where it is at full capacity.
Athenex did not immediately provide an updated employee count in Western New York. By the end of 2020, Athenex had 192 permanent employees in the Buffalo area, according to its most recent annual report.
"I think it's a big win for Western New York," Yordon said. "It's a win for Athenex, and certainly for ImmunityBio, who has been looking for a plant with this kind of capability. So I think it's got a very happy ending."
Despite the news, the share prices of both companies declined Wednesday. Athenex's stock closed at $1.14, down 9 cents, while shares of ImmunityBio dropped 16 cents to finish the day at $6.32.
