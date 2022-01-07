OSC's founder shifts focus to green-energy business

Ontario Specialty Contracting's parent company is undergoing a leadership change.

Jon Williams is stepping aside as chairman and CEO of OSC Holdings to devote more time to Viridi Parente, a lithium ion battery technology company he founded in 2010.

John Yensan is taking over as president and CEO of OSC Holdings. Yensan previously served as president of Ontario Specialty Contracting, an environmental contracting and brownfield redevelopment firm that is part of OSC.

Williams launched OSC in 1997. He is CEO of Viridi Parente, which is based in the former American Axle & Manufacturing plant on East Delavan Avenue. The company's electric battery packs power construction equipment and light towers, among other applications.

Williams will remain on OSC's board.

"I will always be part of OSC, but now is the right time for me to focus on Viridi and the fail-safe point-of-use lithium ion battery technologies that the company is bringing to the market in 2022," Williams said.

