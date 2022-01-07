 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSC's founder shifts focus to green-energy business
Jon Williams

Jon Williams is CEO of Viridi Parente.

Ontario Specialty Contracting's parent company is undergoing a leadership change. 

Jon Williams is stepping aside as chairman and CEO of OSC Holdings to devote more time to Viridi Parente, a lithium ion battery technology company he founded in 2010.

John Yensan

John Yensan was named president and CEO of OSC Holdings.

John Yensan is taking over as president and CEO of OSC Holdings. Yensan previously served as president of Ontario Specialty Contracting, an environmental contracting and brownfield redevelopment firm that is part of OSC.

Williams launched OSC in 1997. He is CEO of Viridi Parente, which is based in the former American Axle & Manufacturing plant on East Delavan Avenue. The company's electric battery packs power construction equipment and light towers, among other applications.

Williams will remain on OSC's board.

"I will always be part of OSC, but now is the right time for me to focus on Viridi and the fail-safe point-of-use lithium ion battery technologies that the company is bringing to the market in 2022," Williams said.

Broadway redevelopment project seeks ECIDA tax breaks
Broadway redevelopment project seeks ECIDA tax breaks

Uzo Ihenko, founder of Uzo 1 International Ltd. and deputy director of buildings for the city, wants to redevelop the three-story New Rosen Printing building at 343-345 Broadway into offices, retail space and up to 30 apartments, according to his application to the IDA.

