The saga surrounding a well-known orthopedic surgeon who had his contract terminated last year at Wyoming County Community Health System continues to unfold.

The latest chapter will play out in court.

Dr. Paul J. Mason and Buffalo Bone and Joint, of which Mason is the managing member, filed a lawsuit recently in Erie County Court against the health system, Wyoming County and several members of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors, alleging defamation, breach of contract and retaliation, among other claims. Mason and his business are seeking a judgment of at least $24.7 million.

In a statement, the Wyoming County health system said it does not comment on pending litigation. The county and the Board of Supervisors did not respond to an inquiry seeking comment.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 15, stems from the health system in February 2022 terminating its agreement with Buffalo Bone and Joint, a firing that spurred significant community tension, heated public meetings and a call for an independent review of the health system.

His dismissal ended what had been a long run for Mason at the 62-bed Warsaw hospital, a relationship that had started around 2014 when Mason and two of his partners at Buffalo Orthopaedic Group started providing orthopedic medical services at the facility. That relationship deepened in summer 2017 when, due to increases in orthopedic volume, the hospital and Mason ironed out an agreement that would allow him to provide full-time surgical and clinical services and also gave him the title of chief medical officer, according to the lawsuit.

Mason left Buffalo Orthopaedic Group and formed Buffalo Bone and Joint for the purposes of contracting for the expanded services at the hospital. The agreement, which was signed in August 2017 and lasted through November 2022, was extended in 2019 – by which point the hospital's orthopedic department was posting an annual profit of nearly $1.5 million – until Nov. 30, 2024, according to the complaint.

Much of Mason's lawsuit details a rocky relationship with the late Joseph L. McTernan, who took over as health system CEO in January 2020, replacing the retiring Donald T. Eichenauer, who had negotiated the deal with Mason for the hospital.

The suit claims that McTernan did not regularly interact with Mason and began to publicly call out the hospital's contract with Buffalo Bone and Joint because he believed it was favorable to Mason. McTernan also claimed, the lawsuit states, that Mason was losing money for the hospital, and the CEO began to isolate and embarrass Mason by removing him from emails and correspondence with other senior leaders.

Things escalated in November 2020, when another hospital physician was allegedly observed by operating room staff and a nurse manager performing procedures on patients in "what appeared to be an intoxicated or impaired condition," the suit states. As Mason was contacted by staff and medical providers with concerns over the potential risk to patients in light of the incident, Mason tried to address the concerns with hospital administration, according to the lawsuit.

After his attempts to address the incident through processes at the hospital were ineffective, Mason reported the matter to the state Office of Professional Medical Conduct, which increased the retaliation against Mason by administrators, the lawsuit states.

The hospital eventually sent a letter Dec. 17, 2021, to Mason, claiming that Buffalo Bone and Joint had breached the services agreement with the hospital.

McTernan, 44, died Jan. 24, 2022, after what was described as a brief illness.

In a letter Feb. 8, 2022, Mason and Buffalo Bone and Joint were notified that, because they had not cured the breaches of the services agreement, the hospital was terminating the agreement, effective Feb. 22.

A public outcry ensued following the termination, prompting several public meetings where Mason's lawsuit alleges certain Board of Supervisors members made false statements about him and his business.

As that was playing out, Mason joined Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville, where he started providing orthopedic services last May.