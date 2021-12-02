Orchard Park vet clinic plans expansion

The Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center is looking to expand.
The animal hospital is seeking site plan approval and a building permit for its proposal to put up a 34,000-square-foot clinic on vacant land at 235 Windward Road, on the west side of the street.
The practice is currently located at 3930 N. Buffalo St., but needs more room to accommodate its patient demand.
Meanwhile, James Cammilleri's JSC Management Group of Lyndonville wants West Seneca officials to rezone a property at 2007 Ridge Road from residential to commercial, so he can put up a Burger King restaurant.
The developer would demolish existing houses on the acre of land and erect a new 3,500-square-foot Burger King with a double drive-thru and 28 parking spaces, according to plans by APD Engineering & Architecture of Victor, N.Y.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.