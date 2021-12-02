Orchard Park vet clinic plans expansion

The Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center is looking to expand.

The animal hospital is seeking site plan approval and a building permit for its proposal to put up a 34,000-square-foot clinic on vacant land at 235 Windward Road, on the west side of the street.

The practice is currently located at 3930 N. Buffalo St., but needs more room to accommodate its patient demand.

Meanwhile, James Cammilleri's JSC Management Group of Lyndonville wants West Seneca officials to rezone a property at 2007 Ridge Road from residential to commercial, so he can put up a Burger King restaurant.

The developer would demolish existing houses on the acre of land and erect a new 3,500-square-foot Burger King with a double drive-thru and 28 parking spaces, according to plans by APD Engineering & Architecture of Victor, N.Y.

