Orchard Park antenna firm expands with state help

An Orchard Park telecommunications firm that designs customized antenna systems is expanding with a $2.5 million project to add a new 25,000-square-foot building and 10 full-time employees.

STI-CO Industries, which produces antenna systems for the military, public safety and transit agencies and other clients, is getting Excelsior Tax Credits from the state for the project, which will retain 41 existing full-time jobs.

The company, which is located in 14,500-square foot facility, plans to buy and renovate a warehouse at 15 Cobham Drive into office, manufacturing and research and development space. The building was formerly home to Genius Tools Atlantic.

"This investment reflects the strength of our existing business, the quality of our employees, and our commitment to Western New York," said STI-CO President Kyle Swiat.

The project is expected to be completed in February 2022. The state is providing the company with up to $105,000 in Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits for all of the new jobs.

STI-CO's systems are designed to keep police, fire and logistics teams safe and connected. The company expects to grow its sales by 65% from 2021 to 2025, as it targets growth in the military and transportation fields.

