Ontario regulators have suspended the registration of a Toronto-based investment management firm with a Buffalo connection.

The Ontario Securities Commission imposed the decision on Emerge Canada, after determining the firm was out of compliance with working capital requirements. The firm's CEO and founder, Lisa Lake Langley, also founded a U.S. affiliate, Emerge Capital Management, which is based at 500 Pearl St. Emerge Capital was not covered by the provincial regulators' enforcement action.

Langley's LinkedIn profile says she served as chief operating officer and partner for Sandhill Management Investment in Buffalo from 2012 to 2015, before leaving Sandhill to launch Emerge Capital in 2016. In 2019, she founded Emerge Canada, which is known for selling Canadian-listed versions that follow the strategies of popular fund manager Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management.

The OSC raised the possibility of Emerge Canada either winding down its business or finding another firm to take over its activities as a remedy.

An Emerge Canada spokesman declined to comment on Friday, other than to say the firm was "considering its next steps in light of the decision."

Emerge Canada manages two fund families that consist of 11 exchange traded funds and 11 mutual funds, according to the decision signed by Debra Foubert, director of the OSC's compliance and registrant regulation branch.

Foubert said Emerge Canada had been calculating its excess working capital by including an amount owed to it by Emerge Capital. That amount stood at $3.4 million as of the end of March.

"Throughout Emerge Canada’s submissions, Ms. Langley has indicated that Emerge US needs to raise funds in order to pay the receivable to Emerge Canada," Foubert wrote. "Ms. Langley and Emerge US have made repeated attempts to raise funds, but to date no transaction has been completed that would fully discharge the related-party receivable."

In her decision, Foubert notes that Emerge Canada contends the suspension and wind-up of its exchange traded funds "is overly punitive and is unwarranted in the circumstances." Emerge Canada also said the firm was filling a "unique niche" in the exchange traded funds market.

"While I applaud the fact that Emerge is breaking ground as North America’s first all-women investment team managing innovative and socially responsible investment strategies, it did not form any part of my decision as the regulatory requirements apply equally to all registrants, in the absence of specific exemptions," Foubert wrote.

Emerge Canada "continues to be working capital deficient, and there is no timeline or certainty as to when Emerge Canada will bring itself into compliance with the working capital obligations or whether Emerge Canada will have sufficient working capital if and when the related-party receivable is realized," Foubert wrote.

In April, the OSC issued a cease trade order for Emerge Canada's exchange traded funds. Emerge Canada said the order resulted from the firm missing the deadline for filing audited annual financial statements, fund performance reports, and associated filings for 2022. Emerge Canada said it cut ties with the auditor of its exchange traded funds last December and had not yet secured a new auditor.

Langley in 2021 was named "CEO of the Year" in the Wealth Professional Awards, a program sponsored by the business magazine Wealth Professional Canada.