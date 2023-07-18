Servotronics has agreed to sell its Ontario Knife Co. subsidiary, which will spell the end of the knife maker's operations in Cattaraugus County.

Elma-based Servotronics plans to sell Ontario Knife for $2.1 million to Blue Ridge Knives, a distributor based in Virginia, according to a filing with federal regulators. The deal is expected to close Aug. 1.

Ontario Knife, which has made knives for consumers and government agencies, employs 35 people. Some of the employees will be offered jobs at Servotronics, said William Farrell Jr., CEO of Servotronics.

"Severance packages have been provided to all current employees which include efforts to help them find new employment in Franklinville," Farrell said.

In late March, Servotronics revealed its intention to sell Ontario Knife, in order to focus on its core motion control equipment business.

"This was a difficult decision for the company to make," Farrell said. "However, the financial conditions of the (Ontario Knife) business are not meeting our expectations."

Servotronics' consumer products group, which consists of Ontario Knife's operations, generated $8.6 million in sales last year - a 3% drop from 2021. By comparison, Servotronics' advanced technology group generated $35 million in sales, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the first quarter of this year, the consumer products group reported an operating loss of $720,000.The cutlery business had operating losses of $21,000 last year and $1.6 million in 2021.

Eighty four percent of Servotronics' first-quarter revenues came from its advanced technology group.

Ontario Knife traces its roots to 1889 and was founded in Ontario County. The business moved to Franklinville in 1902; Servotronics bought the business in 1967.

The Olean Times Herald reported a Springville man, Dave Fenske, led a group of area investors that unsuccessfully sought to buy Ontario Knife, to keep its operations in the region.