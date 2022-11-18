One Wegmans and Three malls closed due to storm

Three malls closed Friday morning due to heavy snows and the travel ban. Wegmans closed its McKinley store Friday afternoon due to an overwhelming amount of snow.

Wegmans closed its store at 3740 McKinley Parkway in Blasdell at 3 p.m. Friday "due to large amounts of snow accumulation" the store said in a news release. It plans to reopen the store at 4 p.m. Saturday.

"This will allow our maintenance team to focus on snow removal. We look forward to welcoming our employees and customers back to the store tomorrow," Wegmans said.

The Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga announced on its website and McKinley Mall in Blasdell announced on Facebook that they would be closed temporarily. The Galleria said it would be closed until the travel ban was lifted or until weather permitted and would post updates to its website.

Eastern Hills Mall announced on Facebook that it would close Friday, citing the weather.

"The safety and well-being of customers and employees is extremely important, and Walden Galleria will closely monitor the rapidly changing weather conditions and provide timely updates as they become available," the Galleria said in a news release. McKinley Mall said it would be closed for the day.

"As Western New York’s only local shopping center our focus is always on our loyal shoppers and our family of local merchants," Eastern Hills said on Facebook.