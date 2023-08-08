A waterpark. A sledding hill. International putt-putt.

For years, Niagara Falls pinned its hopes for a silver bullet to revitalize the downtown area adjacent to its famous cataract.

But recently, the state has taken a much simpler approach.

Build a new welcome center. Improve viewing areas. Show people where to park.

And now, it is investing in the Aquarium of Niagara. Not as another silver bullet – not trying to create a sprawling showstopper like the Baltimore Aquarium in Maryland or the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California – but in manageable phases, improving on what Niagara Falls already has, providing more amenities for families and making room for rotating exhibits that will bring visitors back.

“We welcome around 200,000 visitors annually, and there will absolutely be an opportunity for increased visitation with the expansion,” said Christine Stephans, a spokesperson for the Aquarium of Niagara. “Every time we open a new exhibit or expansion we see a 5% to 8% increase in annual visitation, which is consistent with what we see at arts and cultural organizations nationwide.”

It’s a formula that has worked before – perhaps most notably in downtown Buffalo at Canalside. Rather than pinning its hopes on a silver bullet like Bass Pro Shops, plans in Buffalo started small. Grass on the waterfront. Adirondack chairs. Walkways. It took the project one small parcel at a time – the Commercial Slip, the reflecting pools – paving the way for private investment and anchoring it all with the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum.

For decades, city officials have been trying to figure out how to get Niagara Falls visitors to stay just one more day, spending their time and money with local attractions, eating at its restaurants and staying at its hotels.

Now the state believes it has found that formula, in the same chunk-by-chunk approach, helped along by public land acquisitions – investing in the park itself, then branching out into the surrounding areas, removing blight and giving guests decent reasons to stay.

“Any time you have an existing product, any time you can rehabilitate it, enhance it, change it, improve it, all those elements are going to have a positive effect on visitation,” said John Percy, president and CEO of tourism bureau Destination Niagara USA.

“Our main goal at this organization – and I think everyone in this community – is we want to extend the stay and extend how much they’re spending at the destination, and these new products allow us to work on that goal of doing just that,” he said.

It’s those incremental changes – not a silver bullet – that Niagara Falls officials say is the winning strategy for success.

“I applaud USA Niagara Development Corp. and the governor really trying to strategically develop things that will have a long, sustaining future in this destination,” Percy said. “You have to look at it long term and very strategically.”

Monday, the state announced it had chosen the Aquarium of Niagara to redevelop a block of 11 properties on Second Street, starting with construction of a new two-story building across the parking lot from the current aquarium building, which itself has undergone construction and added exhibits.

The new 16,000-square-foot building will double the aquarium’s space and give it more room for permanent and traveling exhibits. It incorporates an adjacent park and playground, comprising roughly a third of the area to be redeveloped. Eventually, there will be another building on Second Street, expanding toward Main Street.

The proposed expansion is in addition to the planned Great Lakes 360 project – a “living museum” featuring wildlife found in the Niagara River and Great Lakes, located in another standalone structure, the former Schoellkopf Geological Museum.

“What Canalside shows people in Western New York is that this recipe, which is going on all across New York State and other states, that it works. If you put the right ingredients, so to speak, into the recipe, something good will come from it,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino. “It’s not like you have to reinvent the wheel. We know what works. We’ve now seen that it does work.”

What hasn’t worked for the city is the number of properties that have been tied up by land speculators.

“Properties got devalued, but at the same time, we are located next to one of the most iconic destinations in North America. So you had this dichotomy where investors would scoop up land on the cheap, and then expect to have unreasonable returns on those investments,” said Anthony Vilardo, president at USA Niagara Development, the Niagara arm of Empire State Development.

“The fact that we were afforded the opportunity, as an agency, to try to remove those barriers to the private sector is just paying really big dividends for the City of Niagara Falls, moving forward,” he said.

A turning point came in 2017, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state would buy distressed properties adjacent to Niagara Falls State Park for redevelopment with his Strategic Land Acquisition Program, as part of a plan to spur economic growth and revitalize downtown Niagara Falls. Then, in 2018, the state spent $25.7 million of Buffalo Billion II money buying 32 downtown properties from Tuscarora businessman Joseph “Smokin’ Joe” Anderson that run through the heart of downtown Niagara Falls’ tourism district.

The state has already been hard at work beautifying areas within Niagara Falls State Park and building a $46 million visitor welcome center. A crucial section of the former Robert Moses Parkway along the Niagara Gorge has been removed, along with a pedestrian bridge over the parkway near the Aquarium of Niagara and an abandoned railroad trestle.

The public acquisition of lands has paved the way to extend that work into areas outside the park – areas where tourists will hopefully venture – and inviting a mix of public and private investment, redeveloping the parcels one chunk at a time.

TM Montante has been tapped to develop four sites on Third Street and Main Street. And the governor is planning a $12 million Heritage Gateway project that will create a public plaza, observation deck, a pavilion for outdoor performances and an interpretive park at the Cataract House Hotel historic site to tell the story of the Underground Railroad in the region.

But it still can be challenging. In 2019, the state officially threw in the towel on Wonder Falls, a $150 million plan to convert the former Rainbow Mall into a water park and hotel.

Moving forward, the city is working to take prime downtown properties owned by New York City developer Howard Milstein by eminent domain, to start redevelopment. Milstein’s Niagara Falls Redevelopment has held the land for more than two decades, standing in the way of the city’s envisioned redevelopment.

“A lot of times what you see with some of the folks, they have these efforts, and they want to build out the tourism core,” said Bridget Niland, dean of the College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management at Niagara University. “But things like not having full control of the land, people get discouraged and they go elsewhere.”