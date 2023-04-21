One of the first three operators licensed to open a legal cannabis store in Western New York is targeting the site in the Town of Tonawanda, across from the Boulevard Mall.

Since Aaron Van Camp received his state license to open a cannabis dispensary earlier this month, he has been scrambling at light speed to get his store open. Early on, he hoped to be open by April 20 – the day that unofficially honors marijuana. But he soon found out that securing a location would be more difficult than expected.

Still, he has made record time finding and – almost – securing a location.

"It's a long way from 'all set,' but we have the town's OK and hopefully the owner's OK today," he said Friday.

If Van Camp gets his way, the dispensary will be located at 1244 Niagara Falls Blvd. in the Town of Tonawanda. The 2,400-square-foot space is across from the Boulevard Mall, next to Watch World and the former Krispy Kreme.

The business doesn't yet have a name, but what he describes sounds like a cross between The Botanist – a medical marijuana shop downtown – and a mini Apple store. It will be clean, simple and have cannabis flower available for inspection at tables in the store. Customers will visit a budtender at the table, who will write up their order and send it to the counter, where their order will be prepared.

Getting to this point has not been easy. Landlords have been hesitant to lease to cannabis operations – which are new to the market and may have an unsavory reputation.

"Most places seem to ghost me when they find out what I'm trying to open," he said.

Van Camp had resorted to driving door to door and looking for empty storefronts.

"I've been waking up at 3 a.m. so I can drive around with no traffic and look for places," he said. "I just found this one stopping in every plaza on the boulevard."

How fast the store opens depends on how quickly Van Camp can clear the remaining hurdles.

"The location just depends on the buildout and how fast they can approve," he said.

The store also needs approval from the Office of Cannabis Management and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

"I think OCM will be easy but the DASNY thing, I've heard nothing good about," he said.

It took the the cannabis office just a day to reject his proposed warehouse because it was zoned residential, so he's hoping it will be just as quick to approve his dispensary.

The Department of State usually provides financing and construction for schools and hospitals, and now finds locations and builds them out for dispensary applicants – signing leases with landlords and subleasing locations back to applicants. It is also raising money for the $200 million public-private fund loans, that licensees will pay back with interest. Van Camp has his own capital and is not using any of the department's other services.

"I'm unsure why DASNY has a say because we aren't using the money," he said.

Originally, the Department of State had said it would provide turnkey dispensaries for licensees. But, when those properties weren't ready in time, it told licensees they could use their own resources.

Licensees elsewhere have complained that they've been turned down for locations because state agency had already expressed interest in them for their own uses.