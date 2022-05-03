OnCore teed off at revived Masters marketing controversy

For OnCore Golf Technology, it's the marketing controversy that won't go away.

And its CEO contends the Buffalo-based golf ball company has unfairly landed in the rough.

A year after OnCore was caught up in a marketing stunt by Wayne Player at the Masters Tournament, a Golf Digest interview with Player has resurrected the matter.

During an April 2021 ceremony honoring Lee Elder, the first Black player to compete in the tournament in 1975, Player stood in the background, prominently holding a sleeve of OnCore's Vero X1 golf balls.

Social media blasted Player for trying to upstage the ceremony. OnCore insisted it had nothing to do with Player's actions, and Player was banned from Augusta National.

In the Golf Digest interview, Player said he didn't mean to steal attention from Elder. He said displaying the OnCore golf sleeve "wasn’t premeditated, but it was a tacky thing.” Player said he did it because he thought people wanted to know which ball was used by his father, Gary, who was at the ceremony with Elder.

In the interview, Player claimed OnCore didn't reprimand him for his actions, and suggested OnCore liked the brand exposure.

OnCore's CEO, Keith Blakely, denied Player's version of events. "That was not correct, not an accurate representation," he said Tuesday. "We were not happy with it at the time. We're not happy with it a year later. We're not happy with his characterization that we're OK with it."

Blakely said OnCore wasn't aware Wayne Player was going to be at the Masters last year. The day before the tournament, OnCore released a statement promoting that Gary Player would use an OnCore ball at the ceremony.

"In our minds, that was the only opportunity to know that was what he was doing," Blakely said. Viewers wouldn't be able to identify what ball Gary Player was using, and he didn't have an OnCore logo on his hat or shirt.

Following the ceremony, OnCore received "dozens" of complaint emails, "with some pretty vile language," as the company scrambled to figure out what had happened, Blakely said.

To Blakely's frustration, the controversy from a year ago has resurfaced. "It was like, really, why now?" Blakely said. "Cleary, it was Wayne's attempt at repairing his own damaged persona in the press."

Blakely said he sent a follow-up message to Wayne Player "and in no uncertain terms complained about, in my mind, us being thrown under the bus. But we're not engaging him in a continuing dialogue."

What has this controversy meant for OnCore?

"It certainly hasn't been helpful," Blakely said. "I don't think generally speaking it has altered the trajectory of the business or the general reputation and brand that we do have out there." He declined to share sales figures, but said the company's revenues have increased over 50% on a year-over-year basis.

Meanwhile, Gary Player continues to use OnCore's ball, which Blakely said is a plus for the company.

"You don't see our logo on Gary," Blakely said. "He's not an advertisement for us. He is a validator for us. He provides credibility when he speaks to other golfers, whether they are professionals or just avid golfers who want to know, why is he playing OnCore balls? He says it's the best ball he's ever played."

