For the first time in nearly four decades, Anne Constantino is no longer at Horizon Corporations.

Constantino retired in June after 37 years with the organization, including 29 years as president and CEO as Horizon became one of Western New York’s largest behavioral health treatment providers.

Now, in steps two longtime executives to succeed her: Erin DiGirolamo as CEO and Brandy Vandermark-Murray as president. Both have been with Horizon since 2006 and bring, the nonprofit’s board believes, complementary skill sets to guide the organization with more than 800 employees and $70 million in annual revenue into the future.

The duo takes the helm at a challenging time in a difficult industry. For one, demand for services continues to climb amid a national mental health crisis that is hitting children and young adults particularly hard. And the opioid epidemic continues to rage, at a time when behavioral health providers are struggling to recruit and retain staff.

To meet the need, Horizon continues to expand across Western New York. That includes the upcoming opening of Hilary’s House retreat center on the Horizon Village campus in Sanborn. The nonprofit also bought the former Birzon Jewelers location at 1376 Niagara Falls Blvd. in the Town of Tonawanda, bolstering its Boulevard Recovery Center next door.

All of this, however, isn’t easy with funding challenges. While Horizon remains fiscally stable, DiGirolamo said the last few years have been “artificially but thankfully propped up by” pandemic-era relief funds. And mostly stagnant Medicaid rates mean providers such as Horizon spend even more time hunting for grants.

“We’re really living with and having to adapt to this eroding negative margin – in 2023 is where it’s really hitting,” she said. “So we saw this coming, and it’s completely a function of our reimbursement rates not coming nearly close enough to meet inflation.”

Positive signs are on the horizon. DiGirolamo said state agencies are starting to push larger rate increases for providers and, in the long run, she believes the system will recognize that these are the services worth investing in to save on costs from expensive hospital trips.

And the early returns have been solid on the Horizon Health Alliance, a network created late last year to bring together behavioral health organizations that continue to operate independently but share other resources to save on back-office costs.

The alliance now includes Horizon Health Services, Horizon Village and Endeavor Health Services – and DiGirolamo is hoping to further grow that lineup.

“It is a model we’re looking to replicate,” she said.

‘Seamless’ succession

Long before Horizon in January announced that Constantino was retiring in June, a succession plan had already been finalized.

“I think our company is unique in that we talk. Well, we’re a counseling company, right?” DiGirolamo said. “So we talk a lot, and we talk about things like, ‘When are you going to retire?’ I’ve worked in other organizations where that’s a taboo subject, and that’s a secret that you keep.”

Not at Horizon. DiGirolamo said the company has a grid for its entire senior staff team, where leaders identify their potential retirement year.

Constantino, on her grid two years ago, “pretty definitively” said she was looking to retire in 2023, DiGirolamo said. With that, the company started putting the pieces together for that to happen. It meant that Horizon was able to announce Constantino’s successors on the same day it announced its longtime CEO’s retirement.

The plan was in place.

DiGirolamo, who had previously been Horizon chief financial officer and, most recently, chief operating officer, would take over as CEO. DiGirolamo, 55, has a deep business and financial background, having joined Horizon in 2006 after 16 years in Ernst & Young’s health care consulting division, where she worked on turnaround projects.

And Vandermark-Murray, the new president, is a licensed mental health counselor who has been in operations at Horizon for the past decade. Vandermark-Murray, 42, said she focuses on strategic development for clinical needs and advocacy at the state and national levels.

“We saw a lot of organizations announcing retirements and then announcing searches and sometimes that unrest, when you’re leading a huge organization, can cause undue stress for your staff,” Vandermark-Murray said. “We wanted to make sure that they knew we were thoughtful, we had a plan, there would be no hiccups in that transition.”

Expanding to meet demand

Cornfields surround the Horizon Village residential campus in Sanborn, where the occasional plane flies overhead from nearby Niagara Falls International Airport.

This quiet setting is where Horizon offers residential treatment options for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders, with specialized programming for women, veterans, adults and young adults.

The campus, at any time, has 125 residents – and there is always a waiting list to get in.

Nearby, construction progresses on a retreat center called Hilary’s House, a space where campus residents will connect with their treatment team and their families and where Horizon staff will conduct clinical training and team building activities.

The project is being done in partnership with the Hilary Grace Foundation, started by Thomas and Sandra White after they lost their 27-year-old daughter, Hilary Grace White, to an opiate addiction in 2017.

Horizon hopes to open Hilary’s House in early November.

While other companies scale back office footprints, Horizon continues to expand because the demand for its services continues to grow.

Through the purchase of the former Birzon Jewelers location, Horizon is expanding its Boulevard Recovery Center in the Town of Tonawanda. The former Birzon location will become a community intake center for outpatient services, expected to open Sept. 11.

In the City of Tonawanda, Horizon is moving its Tonawanda Recovery Center across the street to 100 Niagara St., a larger location that should open Oct. 30.

Vandermark-Murray said Horizon in the last few years has seen a “significant increase in children’s services” and now the organization is trying to backfill some of its adult programs. She noted Horizon has seen more people coming in for anxiety as well as continued high demand for substance use disorders, particularly around opioids and alcohol. It takes a toll on Horizon’s clinicians, too.

“The demand has increased significantly,” Vandermark-Murray said. “And we’re underfunded in a lot of ways. Behavioral health has been an underfunded health care for decades, and I think we’re finally getting some acknowledgement that the work we do is really important.”

Developing a future model

During the bulk of her years at Ernst & Young, DiGirolamo traveled to failing hospital systems across the country. She worked with a team to figure out why a hospital was losing money and then helped formulate a rebuilding plan.

“What that background gave me was an insatiable curiosity to figure out what’s not at its highest potential,” said DiGirolamo, noting she can’t go to Subway, for instance, and not want to improve the chain’s sub-making procedures. “My mind has been trained for process improvement.”

Providers like Horizon, she notes, have tweaked and ratcheted processes to be as lean as possible. It’s how those organizations have been able to survive all these years with low Medicaid rate increases.

But there comes a time when all those internal efficiencies are complete, pushing an organization to look externally to collaborate with fellow providers trying to navigate the same challenges.

Enter the Horizon Health Alliance, which DiGirolamo sees as a way that member organizations can maintain their own unique traits but share some of the expensive overhead costs.

Endeavor CEO Elizabeth Mauro said being part of the alliance has allowed her organization to partner with Horizon on staff trainings and also share resources, such as a difficult-to-find clinical pharmacist.

The alliance also has given Endeavor – which, at $20 million in annual revenue and 250 employees, is smaller than Horizon – access to a marketing and communications team, which helps Endeavor with everything from an internal staff newsletter to invitations for its fundraising gala.

Mauro said she believes models like the alliance could work and “become more of a necessity” as providers continue to struggle with staffing challenges.

“But people have to be willing and able to work together,” she said. “You can’t get all territorial, because it really is about the mission.”