On Thanksgiving, family gatherings may be back. Heading to the store isn't.

The pandemic pushed even the most resistant consumers to the internet.

"Last year at this point in time, we saw far more people indicated that they were going to shop online in part because they just were concerned about going out during that part of the pandemic," said Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute.

Experts predict more online shopping records will be smashed this year.

Nearly one in two shoppers will do at least half their holiday shopping online this year, according to Siena's survey of holiday shoppers in New York.

"Those numbers are even greater amongst more affluent New Yorkers who intend to do even more of their shopping online," Levy said.

When retailers first started jump-starting Black Friday by pushing into Thanksgiving, they faced backlash from both labor advocates and consumers. That criticism has never waned. A Deloitte survey this week showed that 72% of shoppers support stores' decisions to remain closed on Thanksgiving.

Now, many are characterizing their decision to close as a benevolent act of goodwill toward their employees.