OLV aims to create nonprofit campus in Lackawanna
OLV aims to create nonprofit campus in Lackawanna

Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica (copy)

Our Lady of Victory Basilica and Shrine.

 John Hickey / News file photo

OLV Charities – the support arm of the OLV organizations – is seeking to develop a collaborative nonprofit campus in Lackawanna, using the upper floors of the original orphanage building on the complex that dates back to the days of Father Nelson Baker.

OLV has created more than 20,000 square feet of improved office space and resources at 780 Ridge Road, at the corner of Ridge and South Park Avenue. The agency is marketing the building to other nonprofits in a bid to create a Southtowns hub that is also close to Buffalo and centrally located within Erie County.

"Developing 780 Ridge into a state-of the-art nonprofit campus, which boasts first class offerings, has been a strategic goal of ours for the past few years,” said David Kersten, CEO of OLV Charities.

Buffalo Next

