Olean steel manufacturer plans move to suburb with CCIDA tax breaks

A 135-year-old steel products manufacturer is relocating its machine shop and operations from downtown Olean to a former beverage warehouse north of the Southern Tier city in a $3.3 million project to more than double its space and expand its capacity.

Pierce Steel Fabricators, which has been in its present location at 430 N. Seventh St., is moving to the former Sanzo Beverage facility in the Town of Hinsdale, about 4.5 miles north along Route 16.

That will increase its space from 18,000 square feet currently – where it's been at full capacity for several years, unable to hire and with equipment in storage – to 45,000 square feet. The move to 3165 Route 16 North will provide more office space and room for additional employees and production.

Pierce is in the process of acquiring the 6.5-acre property for $1.5 million, with a closing expected in January. Then it plans to invest another $1.8 million on improvements, including adding overhead cranes and infrastructure.

However, the lead time for receiving new cranes is 20 to 24 weeks, while HVAC equipment takes 20 weeks, so the move won't take place until the third quarter of next year.

The company is asking the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency for unspecified sales, mortgage-recording and property tax breaks.

The company employs 20 workers.