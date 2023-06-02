The owner of an Olean pizza restaurant where white managers regularly used racial slurs such as the N-word and engaged in other harassment of Black workers will pay $150,000 and provide other relief to settle a federal lawsuit, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Parris Pizza Co., a Domino's Pizza franchise, will pay $150,000 to the affected employees and will send an apology letter to all former employees, the EEOC said.

The company no longer operates any businesses, but if it opens any new ones, it is required to "institute robust anti-discrimination policies" and provide employee training on anti-discrimination laws, the EEOC said.

Workers had repeatedly complained to the company's owners about the racial harassment, but Parris Pizza Co. did not take any action, the EEOC said. One manager was given a promotion and the other was given a pay increase, the EEOC said.

In addition to the use of racial slurs and other incidents, managers mimicked the voice of a slave owner and regularly called one worker "boy," while another manager watched and laughed, the EEOC said.

The harassment began in 2019 and was permitted by the company's owners, the EEOC said. When workers complained, they were met with more harassment. One worker resigned because of the mistreatment.

“The law requires employers to thoroughly investigate complaints of racial harassment and take effective action to end a hostile work environment,” said Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s New York District Office, in a statement. “We are pleased Parris Pizza has agreed to provide relief to the Black employees who had to go to work every day and endure incessant use of racial slurs.”

The EEOC first tried to reach a prelitigation settlement with Parris Pizza Co. through its conciliation process, but filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York in February.

“This consent decree sends a message to employers that they cannot turn a blind eye to racial harassment,” said Timothy Riera, EEOC’s New York Acting District Director, in a release. “The EEOC’s Buffalo Local Office will continue to be vigilant in its efforts to identify employers who fail to appropriately address racial harassment to ensure that such unlawful conduct stops.”