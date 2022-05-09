Olean General Hospital, Bradford Regional name new leader

Upper Allegheny Health System has a new leader, albeit on an interim basis for now.

Dr. Jill Owens, a longtime physician from Bradford, Pa., on Monday was named interim president of Upper Allegheny, which includes Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center. Owens is the chief medical officer for the system, which is under the umbrella of Western New York's largest health care provider, Kaleida Health.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead our health system out of some very challenging times," Owens said in a statement. "The last couple of years, with the combination of the pandemic and the great resignation, we've been stressed with providing the level of care needed while incurring a significant financial burden from the cost of agency staffing. I have great confidence in the foundation of our workforce and I'm looking forward to using the leadership team that we are building to empower them, support them and grow the organization."

In a parallel move, David J. DiBacco was named interim chief operating officer for Upper Allegheny. DiBacco is the chief operating officer of Kaleida Health's Northtowns facilities, including Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Millard Fillmore Surgery Center and DeGraff Medical Park.

DiBacco slides into a role previously held by Rick Braun, who recently left Upper Allegheny.

Upper Allegheny has been without a permanent CEO since last July when Jeff Zewe resigned as president and CEO after 16 months in the top job and a decade with the system. While a reason wasn't provided for his departure, Zewe started in late February as the president and CEO of Northern Maine Medical Center.

When Zewe left, Brooks-TLC Hospital System President and CEO Mary LaRowe stepped in as interim CEO at Upper Allegheny. Owens now takes over that role.

"This is a natural progression with an expanded role for Dr. Owens within our organization," Jeff Belt, president of Upper Allegheny's board of directors, said in a statement. "With more than two decades of clinical care and physician leadership experience right here in our own community, the board of directors believes that she is the right leader at the right time for UAHS."

