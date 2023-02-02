Black workers at a Domino's Pizza location in Olean say they were subject to racial slurs, intimidation and physical threats, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which sued the franchise operator for race-based harassment and constructive discharge, it announced Thursday.

Parris Pizza Co. on West State Street in Olean allowed workers and management to harass Black employees, including one named Andrew Ross, and the EEOC is seeking back pay, reinstatement, compensatory and punitive damages and injunctive relief, the EEOC said.

Parris Pizza representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Managers regularly used racial slurs such as the N-word during every shift, mimicked the voice of a slave owner and regularly called Ross "boy," while another manager watched and laughed, the EEOC said.

When workers complained, they were met with more harassment and intimidation, the EEOC said.

For example, when a worker asked a co-worker not to use the N-word, a manager leaned into the worker's face and threateningly said the word again, the EEOC said. When Ross complained to the franchise owner, a manager threatened him with a pair of scissors, the EEOC said.

Parris Pizza took no disciplinary action, instead promoting one manager and giving the other a pay increase, the EEOC said. Ross had no choice but to resign, the EEOC said.