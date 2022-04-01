Old First Ward, Valley residents sue to stop proposed apartment project

The plaintiffs say they voiced concerns to the city in advance about the "environmental sensitivity of the neighborhood," as well as their fears about potential flooding, how the development would impact cultural and recreational activities, and how it would affect their waterfront views. The site is in a flood zone. An active train line traversing the project was also cited as an issue, according to the lawsuit.

Yet the Coastal Assessment Form submitted by the developers indicated "no impact" from the project on any factors.

Metzger conceded that he doesn't know if the group has a strong argument legally, but "we do have the right to speak to what we believe are falsehoods."

"This is something that the neighborhood never wanted and was never asked about until it was de facto," Metzger said. "We put forth the best petition that we could see, because to us, this spells a disaster for our community. In the end, it’ll be up to a judge to agree or disagree with us."

