Old First Ward, Valley residents sue to stop proposed apartment project

A group of 19 residents and businesses in the Old First Ward and Valley neighborhoods are suing the City of Buffalo and the developer behind a proposed residential project at South and Hamburg streets, arguing that the city Planning Board failed to follow its own procedures in approving the proposal.
The group, led by Gene McCarthy's Brewery & Kitchen owner William Metzger, asserts that the developer – Joseph Carubba's JC Properties QOZB LLC – submitted inaccurate information to the Planning Board, which in turn failed to detect and challenge the "errors, omissions and obvious inconsistencies" among various documents.
Those alleged errors were found by an environmental and civil engineer – Robert Gallucci – who was hired by the group to evaluate the project, according to the lawsuit. But the group says the inconsistencies "are plainly discernable," even without an expert.
The lawsuit alleges that the developer failed to include a required environmental form among its documents, while the city panel failed to lay out its findings in writing. And in doing so, they say, the city failed to give the project "the full scrutiny of the laws specifically intended to protect their community."
The lawsuit asks for all approvals or permits to be rescinded until a more thorough review is completed. Carubba could not be reached for comment, while city officials declined to comment.
Besides Metzger and his business, the plaintiffs also include the Old First Ward Association, the Valley Community Association, Elevator Alley Kayak, and 18 residents who live within a half-mile of the project site.
Carubba, along with Utah-based J.B. Earl Co., has proposed constructing four buildings with 85 apartments on four properties at 12 and 31 Vandalia St., 32 Hamburg and 148 South. The $25 million to $30 million project would occupy a total of 1.4 acres on the three streets, but separated by other homes and properties.
The project was approved by the Planning Board on Jan. 10, after the panel accepted the standard environmental and waterfront consistency reviews on Nov. 8, 2021. That's the source of the litigants' objections.
Under the city's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, which was adopted in October 2018, the city designated a Local Waterfront Revitalization Area, which includes the Old First Ward, the lawsuit noted.
It also mandated under its Waterfront Consistency Review Law that any projects within that zone must be reviewed for consistency with the program's goals, through submission of a checklist known as a "Coastal Assessment Form." And it stipulated that no action within that area can proceed without the Planning Board issuing a written determination regarding that consistency.
The plaintiffs say they voiced concerns to the city in advance about the "environmental sensitivity of the neighborhood," as well as their fears about potential flooding, how the development would impact cultural and recreational activities, and how it would affect their waterfront views. The site is in a flood zone. An active train line traversing the project was also cited as an issue, according to the lawsuit.
Yet the Coastal Assessment Form submitted by the developers indicated "no impact" from the project on any factors.
Metzger conceded that he doesn't know if the group has a strong argument legally, but "we do have the right to speak to what we believe are falsehoods."
"This is something that the neighborhood never wanted and was never asked about until it was de facto," Metzger said. "We put forth the best petition that we could see, because to us, this spells a disaster for our community. In the end, it’ll be up to a judge to agree or disagree with us."