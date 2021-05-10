 Skip to main content
Old First Ward Community Association plans playground on city-owned lot
Old First Ward Community Association plans playground on city-owned lot

107 Alabama

The vacant grassy lot at 107 Alabama St., where the Old First Ward Community Association wants to build a playground.

The Old First Ward Community Association wants to build a playground for the neighborhood, and it's hoping to use a vacant city-owned lot to do it.

The nonprofit organization wants the Common Council to approve a designated developer agreement so the neighborhood group can purchase the grassy 0.32-acre property at 107 Alabama St.

According to a memo from the city's Office of Strategic Planning, the Old First Ward community lacks "its own safe playground in the midst of this historic and growing neighborhood." The proposed project "will create a much-needed space for neighborhood children."

The nonprofit has raised $25,000 in private donations and plans to continue fundraising efforts. But according to the memo, additional potential donors have said they would support the venture if a designated developer agreement is signed.

A purchase price has not yet been determined, and the city will retain title to the Fillmore District property during the 12 to 18 months necessary for the planning, design and fundraising process to continue. So the proposed DDA would extend for 18 months, with the option for OSP Executive Director Brendan Mehaffy to extend that for another year.

The monthly designation fee will be waived for the nonprofit as long as it maintains the property. But the community association must negotiate a purchase agreement with the city within 18 months, based upon an independent property appraisal, and must submit a detailed site plan and construction plans for the project, in accordance with the Green Code.

