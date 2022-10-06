Oishei Children's Hospital president leaving for job in Florida

Allegra Jaros, the longtime president of John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, is leaving Kaleida Health at the end of the year for a hospital leadership position in Florida.

Kaleida on Thursday announced that Jaros has been named president of Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Jacksonville, which is part of the $2.5 billion, 12-hospital system Baptist Health. Jaros also will become a senior vice president with Baptist Health.

"My career at Oishei Children's Hospital has set me on a path of personal growth, advancement and advocacy for pediatric and women's health," Jaros said in a statement. "This is an exciting opportunity and adventure for my husband and me, and our family. I am thankful to Buffalo for trusting me to lead our children's hospital. We've accomplished so many incredible things together for which I will forever be grateful and proud."

Jaros, a Western New York native, was appointed president of Oishei Children's Hospital, formerly Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo, in May 2014, after serving eight years as vice president and chief operating officer. During her tenure, Jaros helped plan and execute the move that saw 125 patients transferred from the Bryant Street hospital to the new Oishei Children's Hospital in 2017. Kaleida also credited her with helping to build the hospital's operational and business development strategies.

In late July, Kaleida announced Jaros would take on expanded duties by also having oversight of the health system's long-term care facilities, including HighPointe on Michigan and DeGraff Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Most recently, Jaros was one of the Kaleida officials at the bargaining table with two unions representing about 6,300 Kaleida workers. The two sides reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year labor contract late Sunday night.

For Kaleida, it means the health system will have to fill another key opening in its leadership ranks.

To name just a few recent leadership changes: Don Boyd in mid-July took over as Kaleida's president and CEO, replacing Bob Nesselbush; Beth Hughes, president of MercyOne's Western Iowa region, recently started as the president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute; and Kaleida's Upper Allegheny Health System last month appointed Dr. Jill Owens as its president after a three-month interim period.

At Oishei Children's Hospital, Christina Mills last month was named chief nursing officer, replacing Cassie Church, who left over the summer for a chief nursing officer position with a larger pediatric health care provider in North Texas.

Another new face at Kaleida Health as Buffalo General names its next president Beth Hughes has been named president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute in Buffalo after a national search, Kaleida announced Friday. Hughes will start Oct. 3.

Kaleida said Jaros will remain in her position until the end of the year to help plan for the transition. The health system said more details will be released soon about plans to replace Jaros on an interim and permanent basis.

"While it is a loss for us, it is a great career opportunity for Allegra," Boyd said in a statement. "It is no surprise that this national opportunity attracted her and that she was a strong candidate given her success here over the years. She has the opportunity to go to a larger market and larger health system and utilize her 25 years of service here at Kaleida Health. Not to mention, the move will also allow her to be closer to family in Florida."