Kaleida Health has made a change to its clinical leadership team at the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

Dr. Steven E. Lipshultz is no longer the hospital's pediatric chief-of-service, Children's Hospital President Dr. Stephen Turkovich wrote in an email Wednesday to hospital staff.

Effective immediately, Dr. Anne Marie Reynolds is Kaleida's new interim chief of service for pediatrics, Turkovich said.

Kaleida did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment about why the move was made.

It also was not immediately clear what the news means for Lipshultz's other appointments in Buffalo. He is the A. Conger Goodyear Professor and chair of the Department of Pediatrics in the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. In addition, Lipshultz is the president of UBMD Pediatrics, which provides the physicians for the Children's Hospital and is one of 18 practice plans within UBMD Physicians' Group.

UB did not immediately provide a comment.

Lipshultz has held those positions, in addition to the pediatric chief-of-service post at Children's Hospital, since 2018. Before that, Lipshultz was the Ann Adams Endowed Chair of Pediatric Research at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Michigan.

In UB's 2018 announcement about the hiring of Lipshultz, former Jacobs School Dean Dr. Michael E. Cain said that Lipshultz was expected to expand the department's translational and clinical research programs, enhance its graduate medical education programs and "develop and align a comprehensive clinical program on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and in the community."

In that same announcement, then-Kaleida President and CEO Jody L. Lomeo and then-Children's Hospital President Allegra C. Jaros mentioned Lipshultz's international reputation, preclinical and clinical experience and experience leading clinical trials as major points that would enhance the quality of care for patients at Kaleida's hospitals.

In Turkovich's internal announcement Wednesday, he noted that Reynolds has been an attending neonatologist and member of the Kaleida Health medical staff since 2004 and currently serves as a representative on the Medical Executive Committee.

Reynolds completed her pediatric residency and neonatology fellowship through the University at Buffalo at the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

Reynolds previously served as the medical director for the neonatal intensive care unit from 2013 to 2020 and currently is the medical director for the neonatal transport team. She also has led the division of neonatology at UBMD Pediatrics since 2017, Turkovich said.

"Dr. Reynolds is also actively involved in research and is the Co-Primary Investigator at our center for the NIH Eunice Kennedy Shriver NICHD Neonatal Research Network," he wrote. "Her research interests are focused on neonatal lung diseases."

Turkovich said Reynolds also is an active participant and subject matter expert with the state Department of Health Quality Initiatives to bolster neonatal intensive care unit outcomes.