Oishei Children's Hospital on Monday named Dr. Dori Marshall as its next chief medical officer.

Marshall, a board-certified psychiatrist, most recently was the director of admissions and associate dean at University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Marshall, whose appointment at Children's Hospital was effective Monday, will remain an associate professor of psychiatry at the Jacobs School.

In her role at Children's Hospital, Marshall will oversee medical affairs at Children's Hospital and its pediatric and women's health ambulatory clinical centers. The hospital noted that Marshall's clinical expertise in treating adolescents and young adults will enable her to "lead the integration of mental and behavioral health services into the pediatric and women's health service lines" at Children's Hospital.

Dr. Stephen J. Turkovich, who was named Children's Hospital president in November, had been serving as both president and chief medical officer at the Buffalo facility, one of just 43 freestanding children's hospitals in the United States and a major part of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Marshall, 53, grew up in Long Beach, Calif., and relocated to Buffalo with her family when she was 7 years old.

Marshall, a Jacobs School graduate, has held several other leadership positions in Western New York, including medical director of the Adolescent Unit at Erie County Medical Center, director of inpatient psychiatry and associate chief of service at ECMC and president of the UBMD Governing Board.

- Jon Harris