Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo gets safety net designation: 'This is a huge win,' Kaleida CEO says

The John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo has landed a designation it believes is a key component to its future financial viability.

Children's Hospital is now an "enhanced safety net hospital," after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that added certain children's hospitals in the state to the ranks of safety net health facilities.

"This is a huge win for OCH and the moms, kids and babies that we serve," Kaleida Health President and CEO Don Boyd said in a statement.

For Children's Hospital, the designation safeguards against Medicaid cuts and opens the door to additional funding for a facility that, in a typical year, is marginally profitable.

Hochul signing the bill comes as Children's Hospital looks to rebound from the stresses of Covid-19 and the recent respiratory illness surge and as it prepares for how health care will shift moving forward.

Dr. Stephen Turkovich, president and chief medical officer of Children's Hospital, said last month that Children's Hospital was on pace to potentially break even in 2022, but that came after back-to-back years of financial losses.

According to Kaleida-provided figures, Oishei had an operating loss in 2020 of $17.4 million, followed by a loss of $11.5 million last year. Pre-pandemic, Oishei would typically grind out an annual profit of 1% to 2%, or anywhere from $3 million to $8 million.

Kaleida officials had been pushing for a safety net designation for Children's Hospital for five years. The hospital had always come close to qualifying, especially since nearly 65% of its patients are covered by Medicaid and since it provides critical access and health care services to children and mothers in an impoverished community.

The legislation, which passed the Senate and Assembly in May before it was delivered to Hochul on Dec. 12, adds licensed children's hospitals that provide pediatric and neonatal services and have Medicaid discharges in excess of 50% of its total discharges to the ranks of enhanced safety net hospitals. Hochul signed the bill on Dec. 23.

The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, both Buffalo Democrats, also is expected to benefit Blythedale Children's Hospital in Westchester County.

According to a list previously provided by Iroquois Healthcare Association, which represents more than 50 health systems across 32 upstate counties, there are 36 enhanced safety net hospitals across the state, including Erie County Medical Center and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The safety net designation is just the latest win for Children's Hospital in Albany.

In late September, Kaleida landed $25 million in Vital Access Provider Program funding from the state around the same time it was working to settle difficult contract talks with workers' unions. That $25 million, Boyd previously said, was specifically for Children's Hospital and wasn't used to reach a contract.

Now, with the enhanced safety net hospital designation, Children's Hospital could be shielded from the financial volatility that can come from changes in Medicaid reimbursements from year to year.

"As Western New York's regional center for comprehensive and state-of-the-art pediatric trauma, surgical and medical care, including neonatal, perinatal and obstetric services, OCH is truly a community asset," Boyd said. "The signing of this bill demonstrates the Governor's understanding of the essential role that Children’s plays in the community, and the difficult challenges we face."