Oft-penalized Tonawanda nursing home gets $10,000 state fine after resident death

The state Health Department has issued a $10,000 fine to an oft-penalized Western New York nursing home where earlier this year a resident fell to her death from a third-floor window.

The fine against Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns in the Town of Tonawanda is related to an inspection completed Feb. 10, two days after Judith Schrecengost, 78, was found dead in the courtyard directly below Room No. 306 at the 2799 Sheridan Drive facility.

Inspectors reached the conclusion that Schrecengost, a great-grandmother who was born and raised in Niagara Falls, got out of a third-floor window that opened wider than it should have because of an improperly installed bolt. Further, investigators pieced together the incident and determined Schrecengost was not seen by staff for several hours before they realized she was missing.

The fine was issued to Safire Northtowns on Aug. 29, but not posted in state records until this month.

This is the facility's second fine tied to the inspection following Schrecengost's death: Safire Northtowns also received a nearly $53,000 federal penalty over the summer due to the investigation's findings.

Town of Tonawanda nursing home hit with $53,000 federal fine after resident death The fine against Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns is tied to an inspection completed two days after 78-year-old Judith Schrecengost was found dead in the courtyard at the Sheridan Drive facility.

Safire spokesperson Michael Balboni did not immediately comment on the state Health Department fine.

He previously told The Buffalo News that Safire filed a correction plan, which was accepted by the Health Department, and fixed problems with the windows. The correction plan included installing additional window limiters, as well as educating staff on policies for reporting a potential missing resident and possible accident hazards immediately.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It is also possible that Safire could face a lawsuit from Schrecengost's survivors.

Michael Scinta, an attorney from the Brown Chiari law firm who is representing Schrecengost's family, said Thursday that the plan is to file a lawsuit by the end of 2022.

Details emerge in death of great-grandmother who fell from Tonawanda nursing home window It was a freezing February evening when 78-year-old Judith Schrecengost moved toward a third-floor window at the Town of Tonawanda nursing home where she lived, squeezed through an opening and plummeted to the ground.

Since Jan. 1, 2016, Safire Northtowns has received $78,500 in fines from the Health Department.

The 100-bed nursing home is owned by a downstate group, which purchased the former Sheridan Manor in late 2015 and renamed it Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns. Richard Platschek, Judy Landa, Solomon Abramczyk and Robert Schuck are the key investors in the limited liability companies that own Safire Northtowns and its sister facility, Safire Rehabilitation of Southtowns in Buffalo.

The two Safire facilities have one-star federal ratings, or "much below average," a measurement based on three sources: health inspections, staffing and quality measures.

Safire Northtowns also is in its sixth month as a candidate for the federal Special Focus Facility program that identifies the country's poorest-performing nursing homes and inspects them twice as often as other facilities in an effort to boost resident care.

If it is selected as a Special Focus Facility, the nursing home would get a full, on-site inspection of all Medicare health and safety requirements every six months that could recommend progressive enforcement until it either improves and graduates from the program or is terminated from Medicare and Medicaid.

Just last week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid announced revisions to the Special Focus Facility program, designed to increase scrutiny, hold facilities accountable and improve resident care.