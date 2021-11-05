Officials seek new owner to revive Fredonia's historic White Inn

JG Funding had originally sought $750,000 for the property, before lowering that several times. But this time, no minimum bid is being set.

Instead, as with the Welch Building, Blanchard is conducting a request for proposals process, seeking developers or operators with creative ideas to restore the Inn. That had resulted in several bidders for Welch, and she's hoping to repeat the success.

"Rather than put a price on it, we want to see what kind of proposals we’d get from potential purchasers," Blanchard said. "So we’re leaving it open-ended. We thought that was the best way to proceed."

That also allows the county and the lender to retain some control over what happens.

"Whoever the buyer winds up being, it’s important to help ensure the new owner is going to treat the property with respect and do what makes the most sense for the community of Fredonia," Blanchard said. "It’s such an iconic building. We want to make sure the new owner-user does right by the property."

The county IDA will also offer tax breaks to help.

"I think we can put together a very attractive incentive package to lure the right developer," Geise said. "For the right treatment and putting a little money into it, I think they would do well. But they're going to have to put some money into it."

