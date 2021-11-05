 Skip to main content
Officials seek new owner to revive Fredonia's historic White Inn
Officials seek new owner to revive Fredonia's historic White Inn

White Inn-Fredonia

The historic White Inn in downtown Fredonia.

 Provided photo

The White Inn on Main Street in Fredonia has been a centerpiece of the Chautauqua County village for more than 150 years, and a landmark hotel and restaurant for a century.

But it's been closed and languishing without an active owner for several years, after a foreclosure left it in the hands of a downstate lender.

Now, county economic development officials are working with the lender and local brokers to find a new owner that's able to revive the historic inn – which is the only hotel located in the middle of Fredonia.

MAGAZINE MULVILLE WHITE INN 7

The presidential suite at the White Inn in Fredonia pictured in 2001.

"It’s such a key attribute in Fredonia. It’s kind of the heart of downtown," said Mark Geise, deputy county executive for economic development and CEO of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. "There's nothing else."

They're counting on the county's growing economic development activity to lure a developer or operator willing to take on the project.

Among other signs of progress, he and others cite the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron that was built by Buffalo-based Hart Hotels and Orchard Park's Krog Group, the Lodge at Chautauqua Lake that is under construction in Mayville, the investment by Wells Enterprise in Fieldbrook Foods, investments in a downtown park in Fredonia, the National Comedy Center and the Athenex drug manufacturing plant that is being finished in Dunkirk.

"We think the timing is right because there’s so much going on in Chautauqua County," said Paula Blanchard, an agent with Hanna Commercial Real Estate, who is marketing the property for sale along with David Doerr. "We’re expecting quite a bit of activity for such a wonderful building that deserves to be brought back to its former glory."

White Inn-Fredonia-guestroom-four-poster-bed

A guest room at the White Inn in Fredonia, with an antique four-poster bed.

Originally constructed in 1868 by the White family as their home, the white-brick building was expanded and converted to a hotel, which opened to guests in 1920. The interior still features preserved tin ceilings, fireplaces, cornices and wainscoting from its early days, while the fully furnished guest rooms include four-poster or iron beds and armoires. There's also a large first-floor dining room, banquet room, lounge and kitchen area to serve guests.

"It’s really beautiful. All the furnishings are still there," Geise said. "It’s not like it’s been stripped."

The property is owned by JG Funding of Staten Island, which foreclosed on the prior owner several years ago, and has been trying to sell it. However, a prior attempt to market the property came up short, so county officials persuaded the lender to switch agents, citing Blanchard's past track record of recruiting a developer for the historic Welch Building in Jamestown.

"It’s such an icon that we felt we really needed to step up and do more than just have it listed by a realtor," Geise said. "Historically, it’s not had the investment it deserves. It needs more than a paint job."

JG Funding had originally sought $750,000 for the property, before lowering that several times. But this time, no minimum bid is being set.

Instead, as with the Welch Building, Blanchard is conducting a request for proposals process, seeking developers or operators with creative ideas to restore the Inn. That had resulted in several bidders for Welch, and she's hoping to repeat the success.

"Rather than put a price on it, we want to see what kind of proposals we’d get from potential purchasers," Blanchard said. "So we’re leaving it open-ended. We thought that was the best way to proceed."

That also allows the county and the lender to retain some control over what happens.

"Whoever the buyer winds up being, it’s important to help ensure the new owner is going to treat the property with respect and do what makes the most sense for the community of Fredonia," Blanchard said. "It’s such an iconic building. We want to make sure the new owner-user does right by the property."

The county IDA will also offer tax breaks to help.

"I think we can put together a very attractive incentive package to lure the right developer," Geise said. "For the right treatment and putting a little money into it, I think they would do well. But they're going to have to put some money into it."

