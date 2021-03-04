 Skip to main content
Off-Broadway Market brings Easter market vendors to the suburbs
Seasonal Broadway Market vendors of seasons past will set up shop at Eastern Hills Mall for the Easter season starting Saturday.

Rules at the East Side market prevent seasonal vendors from selling anything that duplicates a year-round vendor's wares. That stipulation has pushed several seasonal vendors to find new space to sell during the Easter season. 

So far, 33 vendors have signed up to participate, and more will be added. Current vendors include Hanzlian's Sausage, Webers Maple Candy, Dan's Bavarian Nuts, Main Street Winery and Dragonfly Jams and Jellies.

Vendors will fill vacant store spaces, kiosks and tables in the mall.

The vendor market will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in March, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 1 to April 3.

The Covid-19 pandemic made for an abysmal season at the Broadway Market last year, keeping away the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds that usually throng the market. Sales at some vendors were down more than 90%.

The 127-year-old market at 999 Broadway Ave. in Buffalo has kept its old-world shopping atmosphere with family-owned and operated businesses selling fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, meats, exotic and unusual products.

