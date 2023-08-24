Odoo Inc., a Belgian-based business software company that has steadily expanded its presence in Buffalo, is poised to double its staff here as part of an expansion that it said will create 350 jobs over the next five years.

The company, which has been looking to expand its presence in Buffalo for two years, now has 175 workers here. The company purchased seven floors in the Fountain Plaza building from the state for $1 as part of its commitment to expand in Buffalo.

That space originally was acquired by the state as part of its Buffalo Billion program to create an IBM technology hub that state officials hoped would bring in high-paying and sought-after software development and other technology jobs.

Highmark to relocate to top five floors of Seneca One tower Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is relocating its Buffalo offices and wo…

But the IBM hub has largely failed to meet those expectations and has branched out to include call center operations that provide technical assistance, rather than the highly skilled jobs for programmers, data analysis and software developers that were initially envisioned. The state has been trying to lease at least four of the floors since at least 2020.

The Odoo expansion gives the state the chance to bring new jobs and opportunity to space it once hoped would help jumpstart the Buffalo Niagara region’s undersized technology sector.

In total, Odoo, which has its American headquarters in San Francisco, will occupy 103,099 square feet of space in the building and move there from Seneca One by Oct. 2, said Nick Kosinski, the managing director of US East at Odoo.

Odoo’s private investors have valued the company at more than $3 billion, two years after it reached “unicorn” status – when a startup is first valued at more than $1 billion. It is already recognized as a leading provider of integrated business applications tailored for small- and medium-sized businesses.

“It’s the first piece of real estate that Odoo has bought in North America,” Kosinski said. “It shows that we’re anchoring in Buffalo. We’re not messing around. We have a $3 billion-plus valuation and we’re here to stay.”

Odoo is acquiring floors three and seven through 12 at 40 Fountain Plaza, as part of its deal with the state. IBM will be leasing one floor from Odoo.

The space is fully furnished with more than 600 desks and chairs, conference rooms, refinished bathrooms, sound barriers and the networking infrastructure needed to “plug and play,” Kosinski said.

Odoo has already created 175 positions in Buffalo and anticipates having 525 employees in five years.

“With this expansion, Odoo is looking to strengthen its presence in Buffalo and make greater contributions to the region’s economic growth,” said Jason Conwall, spokesman for NY Creates, the state entity that is selling the space to Odoo.

“This strategic collaboration underscores Odoo’s dedication to the Buffalo community and the new jobs resulting from the expansion will not only stimulate the local economy but also create exciting career opportunities for Western New Yorkers,” he said.

Under its deal with the state, Odoo must create 70 jobs during each of the next five years, for a total of 350 jobs.

If the company does not have 350 new jobs at the end of the fifth year, Odoo must pay $23,000 for each job it falls short, with no opportunity to catch up with additional hiring after the deadline.

If the company hits the 350 job target at the end of the fifth year but falls short of its job creation target during any of the years before that, Odoo is subject to a $23,000 penalty for each job shortfall in any given year.

For example, if during the first year, Odoo creates 65 jobs, rather than the required 70 positions, but hit its employment targets in every other year, it would be subject to a $115,000 penalty.

Could tech layoffs elsewhere help Buffalo Niagara firms find workers they covet? Could the tech industry's struggles elsewhere be an opportunity for Buffalo Niagara businesses to tap into a new pool of talent and fill tech jobs that have been hard to fill?

In that instance, the company can avoid the penalty for earlier job shortfalls by agreeing to maintain all 525 jobs, including the 175 existing positions and the 350 new ones, for two additional years. If it agrees to the extension, any penalties for previous shortfalls will be forgiven, state officials said.

Odoo started with one person in 2020, before quickly adding a second floor for a tech team, alongside sales and customers service teams, at Seneca One Tower two years later. It has also created an engineering internship program, aimed at training and hiring the next generation of employees.

Kosinski credited working with Seneca One and its developer Douglas Jemal as a major asset over the past three years for the company.

“They have been super flexible and accommodating for us and it is a large reason why we have been successful in Western New York,” Kosinski said. “Douglas knows better than anyone that as you grow and opportunities present themselves, sometimes you’ve got to take a leap.”

Kosinski considers Odoo a vibrant company and workforce that will bring additional energy to the middle of the city at Fountain Plaza on Main Street.

“We want to inject a buzz into this area and by buying a building and putting our logo onto it and having control over what we do in it and the choices we make is a powerful thing,” Kosinski said. “I think there’s a huge opportunity to have that sort of influence in the city.”