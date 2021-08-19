Occidental Chemical to close Niagara Falls plant

The Occidental Chemical Corp. plant in Niagara Falls, which has provided jobs to thousands of Falls residents for generations, is closing.

In a four-paragraph news release Thursday, the Dallas-based company, which lost more than $1 billion last year and has continued to post losses this year, announced the shutdown.

It didn't say how many jobs would be lost or when the shutdown would take effect.

"This decision was made due to unfavorable regional market conditions as well as unreasonable and continually escalating rail transportation costs," the news release said.

"OxyChem and the Niagara Falls plant employees have made significant efforts over the last several years to give this facility the opportunity to be viable. Despite these efforts, the plant continues to have a negative economic outlook," the release said.

As recently as 2014, Oxy invested $49.5 million in a new hydrochloric acid production unit in Niagara Falls.

"The company is proud of the employees and how they have performed and recognizes the difficulty of this news for the Niagara Falls community and everyone who has worked at the plant over the years," the release said.

