Occidental Chemical to close Niagara Falls plant

The Occidental Chemical Corp. plant in Niagara Falls, which has provided jobs to thousands of Falls residents for generations, is closing.
In a four-paragraph news release Thursday, the Dallas-based company, which lost more than $1 billion last year and has continued to post losses this year, announced the shutdown.
It didn't say how many jobs would be lost or when the shutdown would take effect.
"This decision was made due to unfavorable regional market conditions as well as unreasonable and continually escalating rail transportation costs," the news release said.
"OxyChem and the Niagara Falls plant employees have made significant efforts over the last several years to give this facility the opportunity to be viable. Despite these efforts, the plant continues to have a negative economic outlook," the release said.
As recently as 2014, Oxy invested $49.5 million in a new hydrochloric acid production unit in Niagara Falls.
"The company is proud of the employees and how they have performed and recognizes the difficulty of this news for the Niagara Falls community and everyone who has worked at the plant over the years," the release said.
The Buffalo Avenue plant, originally called Hooker Chemical Co., was for generations a linchpin of the Falls economy.
It also churned out gigantic amounts of chemical waste, which was landfilled at various sites in the Falls area including Love Canal, one of the nation's most famous environmental disasters.
Occidental is a defendant in a current round of lawsuits filed by hundreds of current and former Falls residents who claim their health was impacted by Love Canal.
The New York State Health Department declared an emergency at Love Canal on Aug. 2, 1978. The years that followed were filled with rage, acrimony and tears as Niagara Falls residents became environmental activists, watching as their old neighborhood was razed and as their struggle launched a global movement for environmental
Glenn Springs Holdings, a company affiliated with Occidental, will continue to manage those "legacy sites," the news release said. Glenn Springs also will oversee the Buffalo Avenue plant following its decommissioning, the release said.
"OxyChem is committed to a safe, environmentally responsible and orderly shutdown as well as minimizing the impact of the closure on our employees," the company announcement said.
"This includes continuing pay and benefits for at least three months, severance, outplacement services, counseling and relocation opportunities where applicable. The company will maintain certain corporate service functions in the area," the Oxy release said.
Hooker was founded in 1903 and sold to Occidental in 1968.