Occidental Chemical to close Niagara Falls plant; 130 jobs lost

Laid-off workers will be able to apply for jobs elsewhere in the Occidental organization. No other plants are being closed, Boyd said.

“I think they’re trying to be as fair as they can to their workforce," Restaino said. "I know in the conversation that I had that there was a genuine sense of distress on the part of the management side for what they were going to have roll out over the next couple of days. I think that the decision was made outside of the local area and they did the best that they could, trying to protect these workers as these workers go forward.”

The Buffalo Avenue plant, built by Hooker in 1906, was for generations a linchpin of the Falls economy.

It also churned out gigantic amounts of chemical waste, which was landfilled at various sites in the Falls area including Love Canal, one of the nation's most famous environmental disasters.

Occidental is a defendant in a current round of lawsuits filed by hundreds of current and former Falls residents who claim their health was affected by the Love Canal disaster, when buried chemical waste began seeping into homes and yards in the LaSalle neighborhood near the town of Wheatfield.

The plant shutdown will have no effect on the litigation, which continues in State Supreme Court.

