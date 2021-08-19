Occidental Chemical to close Niagara Falls plant; 130 jobs lost

The Occidental Chemical Corp. plant in Niagara Falls, which has provided jobs to thousands of Falls residents for generations but will always be linked to the epochal Love Canal environmental disaster, will close in November.
The shutdown was announced in a four-paragraph news release Thursday from Dallas-based OxyChem, which is part of a company which lost $1.3 billion last year and has continued to post losses this year.
However, the company's chemical operations alone remain profitable, with pre-tax profits of $664 million in 2020 and $563 million for the first half of this year.
The Niagara Falls plant has 130 full-time employees and 20 full-time contractors, Occidental spokesman Shane K. Boyd said.
The announcement ends a 115-year history of chemical production at the plant at 4700 Buffalo Ave., which was originally known as Hooker Chemical Co.
Hooker and other heavy industries provided good-paying factory jobs by the thousands for a city whose population 60 years ago was more than twice as large as today's 48,671.
But those factories also left an environmental legacy that ruined the homes and health of many local residents, and remains the subject of litigation today.
The Oxy plant will close in 90 days, Boyd said. That's the soonest the closure can occur under terms of the state law requiring advance notice of large layoffs. Boyd said the company filed its notice with the state Labor Department Thursday.
"This decision was made due to unfavorable regional market conditions as well as unreasonable and continually escalating rail transportation costs," the news release said.
"It’s a substantial hit," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said. "That’s why I spent some time this morning examining with them whether there was that opportunity locally for some dialogue."
The executives told the mayor, who had heard some advance rumblings about a shutdown, that nothing could be done to prevent it.
"They made it clear it wasn’t locally driven. It was market, and they expressed to me that the transportation costs made it difficult to continue," Restaino said. "They send their product out, and the transportation costs by rail were continuing to escalate, and it came to a point where that became difficult for the bottom line.”
"OxyChem and the Niagara Falls plant employees have made significant efforts over the last several years to give this facility the opportunity to be viable. Despite these efforts, the plant continues to have a negative economic outlook," the company's release said.
As recently as 2014, Oxy invested $49.5 million in a new hydrochloric acid production unit in Niagara Falls.
"The company is proud of the employees and how they have performed and recognizes the difficulty of this news for the Niagara Falls community and everyone who has worked at the plant over the years," the release said.
Support Local Journalism
Laid-off workers will be able to apply for jobs elsewhere in the Occidental organization. No other plants are being closed, Boyd said.
“I think they’re trying to be as fair as they can to their workforce," Restaino said. "I know in the conversation that I had that there was a genuine sense of distress on the part of the management side for what they were going to have roll out over the next couple of days. I think that the decision was made outside of the local area and they did the best that they could, trying to protect these workers as these workers go forward.”
The Buffalo Avenue plant, built by Hooker in 1906, was for generations a linchpin of the Falls economy.
It also churned out gigantic amounts of chemical waste, which was landfilled at various sites in the Falls area including Love Canal, one of the nation's most famous environmental disasters.
Occidental is a defendant in a current round of lawsuits filed by hundreds of current and former Falls residents who claim their health was affected by the Love Canal disaster, when buried chemical waste began seeping into homes and yards in the LaSalle neighborhood near the town of Wheatfield.
The plant shutdown will have no effect on the litigation, which continues in State Supreme Court.
The New York State Health Department declared an emergency at Love Canal on Aug. 2, 1978. The years that followed were filled with rage, acrimony and tears as Niagara Falls residents became environmental activists, watching as their old neighborhood was razed and as their struggle launched a global movement for environmental
Glenn Springs Holdings, a company affiliated with Occidental, will continue to manage those "legacy sites," the news release said. Glenn Springs also will oversee the Buffalo Avenue plant following its decommissioning, the release said.
“I understand that for some the relationship obviously is checkered," Restaino said. "I recognize that, but ultimately they were an employer in the community for a significant amount of time. It’s really a difficult thing to have to confront, particularly when it relates to that many workers, many of whom I’m sure are city residents as well. It’s impactful.”
There are still industries in Niagara Falls, but the city has been trying -- not always by choice -- to shift to a cleaner economy.
“A lot of the environmental issues that drove some of that conversation drove some of those industries to other parts of the country," the mayor said. "We’ve been working at diversifying our economy from heavy dependence on those industries and trying to make sure we have additional manufacturing opportunities, because with tourism, you saw what happened with the coronavirus. You can’t put all your eggs in any one basket.”
Elon Huntington Hooker of Rochester founded the company that long bore his name in 1903. He opened a plant to produce chlorine and caustic soda in Niagara Falls in 1906.
Those are still among the primary products at the plant, which was sold to Occidental in 1968.
"Chlorine is used for sanitation, water disinfection and the production of bleach, and chlorine is an essential building block for most pharmaceuticals. and a wide range of other common products," Boyd said. "Caustic soda is used in the production of pulp and paper, aluminum, soaps and detergents, and bleach."
Other products at the plant include sodium hypochlorite, which is bleach, and hydrochloric acid, used in the manufacture of several products, including fertilizers and dyes.
According to the Oxy website, the company has eight other plants that produce chlorine and caustic soda, two others that produce hydrochloric acid and one other that produces bleach.