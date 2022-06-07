NYSEG rate hike proposal would add $15 to $18 a month to customer bills

New York State Electric & Gas has proposed rate hikes that would add about $15 to $18 a month to the average residential customers' bills, starting next year.

NYSEG said the higher rates are needed to modernize and upgrade its aging network of power lines and natural gas pipelines across portions of upstate New York.

NYSEG's proposal to state regulators would increase the average electricity customer's bill by $18.31 – a 22% increase.

The increase would take effect May 1, 2023, but needs approval from state regulators.

NYSEG is a subsidiary of Avangrid. A NYSEG sister company, Rochester Gas & Electric, has also proposed rate hikes.

In a letter to regulators, Avangrid said the proposed rate hikes would support investments that "are necessary to address increasing systemwide exposure to equipment failure driven by aging infrastructure and to address growing exposure to tree-related outages, particularly given the increase in weather events and heightened expectations around outage restoration times."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The proposed rate hike also would raise delivery charges by 15.6% for gas customers, or an average of $14.94 a month.

Gov. Kathy Hochul blasted the proposed increases.

"It's outrageous and unacceptable that utility companies are proposing the largest rate increase in recent history for more than 1.2 million consumers in upstate New York," Hochul said in a statement. "The Department of Public Service is legally required to review all proposed rate increases, and I urge them to scrutinize every number and word of this proposal to protect New York families from unjustified and unfair rate increases."

Avangrid contended that even with the proposed hikes, "the companies will continue to have among the lowest electric and gas rates in New York."

While Avangrid's filing with the PSC is for a one-year plan, the company said in a letter to state regulators that it believes a multiyear settlement would be preferable.

The proposed rate hike only covers the cost of delivering electricity or natural gas to a customer's home or business. The actual cost of the energy is included in a separate charge that rises and falls with electricity and natural gas costs.

Rate hikes proposed by utilities are routinely reduced by the Public Service Commission during the review process. Last January, the PSC approved rate hikes for National Grid's upstate New York customers for the next three years, after cutting the utility's proposed request by more than one-third.

Matt Glynn

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.