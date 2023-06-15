New York State Electric & Gas residential customers could be paying $30 a month more for their electricity three years from now, if state regulators approve the utility's proposed rate hike agreement.

NYSEG is proposing hiking the average customer's electric bill 22% over three years, with increases of 6.6%, 7.3% and 8.2% in each of the three years. That would be equivalent to monthly increases to average customers' electric bills of $9.61 in the first year, and then $8.87 and $11.34 in the following two years.

The proposed hikes are part of a proposed joint settlement with the state Public Service Commission filed by NYSEG and its sister company, Rochester Gas and Electric. Both utilities are subsidiaries of Avangrid.

“Our mission is to serve our customers; raising rates is an unavoidable step we must take to continue to meet customers’ current and future energy needs," said Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. "The cost of doing business has increased, as has the investment necessary to realize the clean energy future our stakeholders expect."

The proposed settlement is not the final say on the matter. It is subject to public comment and review, before the PSC makes its final decision later this year, according to the commission. A hearing is scheduled for July 17.

The utilities say the increases, which would be retroactive to May 1, are necessary to modernize and upgrade its aging network of power lines and natural gas pipelines across portions of upstate New York.

The proposed rate hike only covers the cost of delivering electricity or natural gas to a customer's home or business. The actual cost of the energy is included in a separate charge that rises and falls with electricity and natural gas costs.

A year ago, NYSEG filed a one-year plan with a proposed 22% rate hike in average customers' electric bills. Gov. Kathy Hochul blasted the size of the increases in last year's proposal as "outrageous and unacceptable."

NYSEG and RG&E said several parties have signed all or portions of the settlement, including PSC staff, IBEW Local Union 10, Multiple Intervenors, the New York Power Authority and Walmart.

Heather Mulligan, president and CEO of the Business Council of New York State, applauded the agreement. "In order to reach the state’s clean energy goals, it is essential that utilities are given the necessary resources while also taking into account impacts on customers and businesses across the state," she said.

But the Public Utility Law Project of New York and AARP New York are opposing the settlement.

"With the summer cooling season kicking in, too many older residents as well as low-, middle- and fixed-income households are still struggling financially because of the pandemic’s impact," said Beth Finkel, state director of AARP New York. "They need help from their utilities and State energy regulators, not another major boost in their monthly utility bills."