NY's home care workers get long-awaited pay bump – with more to come

Some of the lowest-paid health care employees in the state are getting a raise, courtesy of New York's budget agreement this year that included a multiyear, $7.7 billion investment to boost the minimum wage for home care workers.

Effective Oct. 1, the minimum wage for home care aides increased by $2 an hour, to $15.20 an hour for upstate New York and to $17 an hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester.

Per a wage schedule released by the Labor Department on Thursday, the minimum wage for home care aides in upstate New York will jump to $16.20 an hour at the end of this year, in conjunction with the $1-an-hour minimum wage increase for all of upstate.

Then, on Oct. 1, 2023, the minimum wage for home care aides are scheduled to hit $17.20 an hour upstate and $18 an hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, though that increase is pending fiscal review and approval by the state Budget Department.

"We know how valuable our home care aides are, especially with the shortages we're currently seeing," state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement. "This minimum wage increase will ensure home care aides are well paid and able to support themselves and their families, which will help attract more people to the profession. Overall, this will ensure better worker retention and patient care."

Home care advocates, however, were hoping for a larger jump than what was ultimately included in the state budget.

They had called for home care aides to be paid 150% of the regional minimum wage, which would have meant $19.80 an hour in Western New York.

Employment of home health and personal care aides across the country is expected to grow 25% over the next decade as Americans continue to age, far outpacing the 5% total growth anticipated among all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It is, however, a high-turnover field, at least partially stemming from the long hours and national median pay of $14.15 an hour or $29,430 per year.

Under public health law, the state Labor Department said the title "home care aide" includes home health aides, personal care aides, home attendants or other workers whose primary responsibility includes the provision of in-home assistance with daily living activities.

In addition to the new minimum wage rates, the Labor Department said home care aides must be paid 1½ times their regular rate of pay for overtime (weekly hours exceeding 40). They also could get extra daily pay if their workday exceeds 10 hours and could receive additional weekly pay if they clean their own uniforms.