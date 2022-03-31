NY nursing home staffing mandate takes effect. Trade group says it's 'impossible to comply with'

The state Health Department has notified New York's nursing homes that the law requiring minimum staffing levels will take effect Friday.

The mandate, passed last year by the state Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an effort to address understaffing in nursing homes, was originally scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, but it was delayed amid staffing challenges that worsened during the Omicron surge.

Trade associations representing the state's nursing homes had been calling for the requirement to be postponed again, arguing that many of its members won't be able to meet the ratios. Labor unions and New York Attorney General Letitia James, however, had said it was time to start enforcing the requirements.

"More than 80% of nursing homes in NYS cannot meet these requirements," LeadingAge New York President and CEO James W. Clyne Jr. said in a statement Thursday night. "By enacting a law that is impossible to comply with, the Governor and the Legislature have made a false promise to our nursing home residents. This mandate will only drain nursing homes of the very resources they need to recruit and retain more staff, by forcing them to pay heavy penalties due to conditions beyond their control."

0:57 Understaffing still cited at nursing homes as state gears up for new standards A day before the state Legislature adopted a long-debated law requiring nursing home staffing levels, “horrible” staffing levels were reported at a Buffalo facility.