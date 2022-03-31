NY nursing home staffing mandate takes effect Friday. Trade group says it's 'impossible to comply with'

The state Health Department has notified New York's nursing homes that the law requiring minimum staffing levels will take effect Friday.
The mandate, passed last year by the state Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an effort to address understaffing in nursing homes, was originally scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, but it was delayed amid staffing challenges that worsened during the Omicron surge.
Trade associations representing the state's nursing homes had been calling for the requirement to be postponed again, arguing that many of its members won't be able to meet the ratios. Labor unions and New York Attorney General Letitia James, however, had said it was time to start enforcing the requirements.
"More than 80% of nursing homes in NYS cannot meet these requirements," LeadingAge New York President and CEO James W. Clyne Jr. said in a statement Thursday night. "By enacting a law that is impossible to comply with, the Governor and the Legislature have made a false promise to our nursing home residents. This mandate will only drain nursing homes of the very resources they need to recruit and retain more staff, by forcing them to pay heavy penalties due to conditions beyond their control."
A day before the state Legislature adopted a long-debated law requiring nursing home staffing levels, “horrible” staffing levels were reported at a Buffalo facility.
The requirements call for the state's more than 600 nursing homes to provide 3.5 hours of nursing care per resident per day. Of those 3.5 hours, no less than 2.2 hours of care must be provided by a certified nursing assistant or nurse aide and at least 1.1 hours of care must be supplied by a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse.
To meet those staffing requirements, LeadingAge, a nursing home trade association, said more than 12,000 new nurses and aides are needed across the state.
Support Local Journalism
Another state law also adopted last year requires nursing homes to spend a minimum of 70% of revenues on direct resident care and 40% on "resident-facing staffing."
Health Department spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said that when Gov. Kathy Hochul issued executive orders that postponed through March 31 the enforcement of the staffing requirements, it was "with the understanding that the delay would be temporary."
The one-star rated facilities were cited for failing to test workers for Covid-19, failing to ensure workers washed their hands properly, failing to report possible abuse cases and more.
In his statement, Clyne called out the "state's abysmal Medicaid rates for nursing homes," which hinders a nursing home's ability to offer the wages necessary to compete for a limited pool of job applicants.
LeadingAge points out that New York's Medicaid program covers nearly 75% of the days of care nursing homes deliver. The problem, they say, is the rates have long been stagnant, while costs have rapidly increased.
That's a major reason why nursing homes are hoping the final state budget, currently being negotiated, will include a significant increase to Medicaid rates. As it stands, the one-house budgets agreed with Hochul's proposal in planning a 1% increase in Medicaid rates.
"We are puzzled that the Governor recognizes the health care staffing crisis throughout the health care system, except in nursing homes," Clyne said.
Major labor union, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, plans to hold a virtual news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the news and detail the next steps to ensure the nursing home industry complies with the law.
"The Covid-19 pandemic exposed decades-old problems of staffing and quality in many nursing homes across the state," the union said in a media advisory.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.