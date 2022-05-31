NY nursing home staffing mandate faces lawsuit from operators

Legal battle looms over nursing home staffing laws

Long-awaited laws requiring minimum staffing standards and investments at New York's nursing homes went into effect April 1, three months later than originally planned due to staffing challenges that worsened during the Omicron surge.

Reactions on the laws flowed in immediately.

LeadingAge New York, a trade group representing the state's nonprofit nursing homes, said the laws were "impossible to comply with."

Major labor unions and consumer advocates, meanwhile, collectively breathed a sigh of relief, as if to say, "It's about time."

Less than two months later, LeadingAge on May 23 filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett and other state officials and offices, seeking to overturn the two state laws that impose what the group called "arbitrary" minimum staffing and spending levels.

What do the laws call for?

The two laws were passed last year by the state Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an effort to address understaffing in nursing homes.

The staffing law calls for the state's more than 600 nursing homes to provide 3.5 hours of nursing care per resident per day. Of those 3.5 hours, no less than 2.2 hours of care must be provided by a certified nursing assistant or nurse aide and at least 1.1 hours of care must be supplied by a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse.

The parallel spending law calls for nursing homes to spend at least 70% of revenues on direct-resident care, of which 40% must be on "resident-facing staffing."

What's the problem?

In its lawsuit, LeadingAge and about 80 of its nursing home members, including several in Western New York, contend that the staffing law is inflexible.

For example, the group argues in the suit, the law undermines the "discretion of clinical care leadership to deploy nurses, aides and other direct care staff in ways that enhance quality of clinical care." They say the allocation of hours does not account for enhanced nurse hours for clinically complex residents or more activity time and less nursing time for residents with cognitive impairments.

The group also claims that an estimated 12,000 extra nurses and aides would have to be hired to satisfy the requirements of the law. "There is no army of surplus workers available to fill these positions because there is a nationwide health care workforce shortage that has disproportionately affected nursing homes," the lawsuit said.

LeadingAge also takes aim at the penalties that can be issued against nursing homes that don't meet the requirements. Those facilities are subject to penalties of up to $2,000 per day and seizure of excess revenues, LeadingAge says, which will further deplete the nursing homes of funds to recruit and retain staff.

Labor union responds

A major labor union, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, wasted no time to respond to the lawsuit.

"Instead of fighting these laws, providers should focus on providing good jobs and high-quality care," the union said. "If they do, they will meet the new standards."

The union pointed out that several other states also have minimum staffing standards and argued the laws do, in fact, provide flexibility to nursing homes.

For instance, the union said, the law does not require homes to bring in more workers. In fact, employers could convert part-time workers to full time, incentivize overtime, provide weekend incentives, use agency staff and slow down new admissions.

Parting thought

At an expert-loaded nursing home panel at the Association of Health Care Journalists annual conference last month in Texas, it was clear changes in the industry are needed. Covid-19, for one, exposed many flaws in the current system.

David Grabowski, a health care policy professor at Harvard Medical School, presented several ideas, including minimum staffing standards; increased pay and benefits; higher reimbursement rates; more financial transparency; career advancement opportunities for workers; and better working environments.

Richard Mollot, executive director of the nonprofit and nonpartisan Long Term Care Community Coalition, noted the typical nursing home resident needs at least 4.1 hours per day of nursing care to meet their basic clinical needs. The average nursing home, however, provides 3.62 hours per day.

Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, agreed changes are needed, especially to address the chronic poor-performing nursing homes.

To fix the workforce challenges, he noted the underlying funding needs to be there to support facilities, pointing to how Medicaid has typically only covered 70% to 80% of the actual costs of care.

