NY health care workers must get their Covid-19 booster by Feb. 21. Some hospitals have catching up to do

"We just feel that one more person that we get vaccinated is one step closer to getting through this pandemic," said Michelle Lewis, the medical center's director of pharmacy.

Lewis and her team have run the medical center's vaccination clinics for employees and the public since Dec. 18, 2020 — yes, she remembers the day, thinking back to a time last January when there were lines of people and not enough vaccine supply.

While demand is no longer that high, Lewis believes the medical center has been successful in getting employees vaccinated and boosted by providing convenient access and using resources on education.

For example, she said, the medical center has between two and five clinics a week in the hospital's auditorium area, where employees can get their booster dose when eligible. Those also are open for community members, and Lewis said the hospital is "seeing a fairly decent number" just now coming in for their initial vaccine dose.

Lewis also used about 10 inpatient pharmacy staff members to go to patient care areas and talk to front-line staff. That proved successful and, following talks with hospital administration, Lewis was able to hire five more part-time pharmacists to assist in vaccination efforts.