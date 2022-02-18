NY health care workers must get Covid booster by Monday. State association wants an extension

Several hundred WNY health care workers lose jobs as religious vaccine exemptions expire While the number of workers who lost or are losing their jobs is a small percentage of total workers, every little bit hurts amid a staffing shortage that means hospitals can't operate as many beds – especially during yet another wave of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

The department also noted that not all fully vaccinated health care workers are eligible yet for the extra dose, considering federal guidance recommends a booster five months after getting the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. For the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster is recommended two months later.

At ECMC, for instance, Cutler said another 400 staff members aren't yet eligible for the booster.

Cavanaugh noted Catholic Health has some employees who may not be eligible for a booster until June, given when they completed their primary vaccine series.

Until now, hospital groups and industry officials haven't expressed much opposition — at least publicly — to the state's booster mandate for health care workers. When Hochul announced plans for the mandate on Jan. 7, it was essentially a continuation of the vaccine requirement from the fall, which required health care employees to get their first vaccine dose by Sept. 27 or risk termination.