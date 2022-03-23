NY budget battle: Hochul proposed $10B for NY health care. Legislators want a lot more

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hammond, of the Empire Center for Public Policy, is worried about the ripple effects.

He points out that plenty of positions at nursing homes and hospitals pay less than what a home care worker would make under the proposal. For instance, a certified nursing assistant at a Western New York nursing home makes anywhere from $15 to $18 an hour.

"The dedicated staff who work in long-term care deserve better pay across all settings," said Jim Clyne, CEO of LeadingAge New York, which represents nursing homes across the state. "Raising wages for one type of provider and not the others will make staff shortages even worse for those providers that are left out."

That's why, LeadingAge New York argues, the state needs to increase the Medicaid reimbursement, which can help support the higher wages necessary to compete for workers.

Tweaks to health care worker wage proposals

The Assembly rejected Hochul's proposal to provide $1.2 billion in bonuses for health care workers, instead pitching a plan to use that money for permanent wage increases in the Health Department and various human service agencies.