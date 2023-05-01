Hospitals and nursing homes across New York are in line for the largest Medicaid reimbursement rate increase in several years as part of the recent state budget agreement.

But, providers, trade groups and labor unions say, that increase is just a drop in the bucket for a larger system in crisis and more money will be needed moving forward.

"We're just concerned that it's not going to change the dynamic in the real world, which is we can't hire the employees to staff the beds," said Jim Clyne, CEO of LeadingAge New York, which represents nonprofit nursing homes.

What they were able to secure: Hospitals are getting a Medicaid rate increase of 7.5%, while nursing homes will receive a 6.5% boost.

Those are increases from Gov. Kathy Hochul's original budget proposal, which proposed a 5% Medicaid rate increase to hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living providers. Nursing home owners, in particular, had pushed for an increase of 20%, arguing that years of flat reimbursement rates created a series of substantial shortfalls that could only be solved with a significant boost that covered the actual cost of care and allowed them to become more competitive in hiring.

The hot-button issue of Medicaid reimbursement was among the highlights of the initial details that have trickled out since Hochul late Thursday announced a conceptual agreement on the fiscal year 2024 budget. The specifics started to become more clear on Sunday and Monday morning, as the budget bills began posting online.

No menthol ban; whistleblower suits; burial sites: What we're learning about the state budget A $1 tax increase on cigarettes, but no ban on menthols. A law allowing whistleblower lawsuits that claim wealthy people and corporations intentionally failed to pay taxes. The fine print of the state budget agreement is finally beginning to emerge.

Another highlight: Human service providers, such as People Inc., are in line to get a cost-of-living-adjustment of 4%, which is up from the original 2.5% proposed in Hochul's budget. Still, human service providers were advocating for an increase of 8.5%, which they said was needed to boost wages of direct support professionals who can make as little as $15 or $16 an hour.

"This year's budget is a major disappointment for nonprofit provider agencies and the dedicated workforce that supports individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities," New York Disability Advocates said in a statement. "A 4% cost-of-living adjustment fails to meet the pressures of inflation and the increased needs of these agencies and their workforce."

Hochul's office noted several other health care-related items included in the budget agreement, including a $1 billion investment in mental health, an additional $1 billion in health care capital funding to create "a stronger health care system for the future" and spending of about $101 million to fund abortion providers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

While some providers were hoping for more in the budget, some observers also are concerned about ever-expanding Medicaid spending.

Bill Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center in Albany, said the state's Medicaid program is now spending 30% more than it did in 2019, and this budget will only add more.

"This is the richest and most generous Medicaid budget that I've ever seen," Hammond said.

While he acknowledged that Medicaid is a "lousy payer" as compared with private insurance and Medicare, Hammond said that he believes constantly growing Medicaid is not financially sustainable.

After a month delay, state lawmakers are now in a hurry to pass a budget At a briefing on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the final budget bill containing many of its most contentious initiatives – known as the “Big Ugly in Albany parlance – will be voted upon on Tuesday.

But to executives from hospitals and nursing homes across New York, who have long bemoaned stagnant Medicaid rates, the increased reimbursements were even more necessary in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic that left many health care facilities in financial disarray.

"As Western New York's safety net hospital, ECMC serves the most vulnerable in our community," Erie County Medical Center spokesperson Peter Cutler said. "Medicaid reimbursement is the lowest of all our payers and has received zero increases for years, which has created gaps in health equity in our community. While we appreciate the efforts of our elected leaders in Albany to finally correct these inequities, the current Medicaid proposals do not go far enough in addressing the needs of our patients or allow us to properly compensate the nurses and staff who care for them."

Kaleida Health Chief Administrative Officer Mike Hughes said the lack of Medicaid increases over the past decade has created "major structural financial challenges" at Oishei Children's Hospital and HighPointe on Michigan, two facilities that serve a high share of Medicaid patients.

Hughes said the Medicaid increase is welcomed, but it's "only one piece of the puzzle."

"What remains to be seen now is distressed hospital funding and if those dollars are going to be there to assist upstate hospitals and health care systems," Hughes said.

"You have to remember the financial struggles we have all had the past three years because of Covid," he said. "Hospitals and nursing homes are hurting. And the lack of support moving forward could be catastrophic and lead to the loss of services, closure or even sale of facilities."