Nursing home workers in Lewiston plan to strike over staffing, wages

More than 150 nursing home workers at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston plan to hold a one-day strike Wednesday after negotiations with the facility's owner broke down last week over wages and staffing levels.
The workers' union said Monday that nursing home owner Ascension Living was no longer threatening a five-day unpaid lockout if the strike proceeded.
The union, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, had filed an unfair labor practice charge late last week against Ascension Living with the National Labor Relations Board, citing changes in terms and conditions of employment as well as coercive statements.
Ascension Living did not respond to a request seeking comment. It is part of St. Louis-based Ascension, a $27 billion health system that operates 142 hospitals and 40 senior-living facilities across the country. The 250-bed Our Lady of Peace is Ascension Living's only property in New York.
The property's union workers – which include registered nurses, maintenance technicians and housekeeping aides, among many other positions – have been working without a contract since Dec. 31 when their 16-month pact expired. Workers claim the facility's wages have fallen behind the market, hurting the nursing home's ability to recruit and retain staff.
Further, the union states, Ascension Living began closing units at Our Lady of Peace in November 2020, lowering the number of available beds in Lewiston.
Our Lady of Peace was just 48% occupied as of Jan. 26, the latest census data available from the state Health Department. That lagged the Western New York market, where about 81% of all nursing home beds were occupied.
Ascension used to have a larger presence in Western New York. For one, Ascension was a longtime sponsor of Buffalo-based Catholic Health System, though that sponsorship ended in 2017. Two years before that, Ascension's Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston had merged into Catholic Health, though Ascension maintained the neighboring Our Leady of Peace nursing home.
As of Dec. 31, Ascension had about 142,000 employees across 19 states and the District of Columbia. In its most recently completed fiscal year ended last June, Ascension recorded net operating income of $676 million on operating revenue of $27.2 billion. When factoring in investment returns, Ascension logged net income of nearly $5.7 billion.
The year prior, ended June 30, 2020, Ascension posted a more than $1 billion loss.
Across those two years, Ascension said it received about $1.8 billion in federal Provider Relief Fund payments. That covered most of what the system estimated as a $1.9 billion impact from the pandemic, consisting of lost revenues and Covid-related expenses.
