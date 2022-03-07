Nursing home workers in Lewiston plan to strike over staffing, wages

More than 150 nursing home workers at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston plan to hold a one-day strike Wednesday after negotiations with the facility's owner broke down last week over wages and staffing levels.

The workers' union said Monday that nursing home owner Ascension Living was no longer threatening a five-day unpaid lockout if the strike proceeded.

The union, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, had filed an unfair labor practice charge late last week against Ascension Living with the National Labor Relations Board, citing changes in terms and conditions of employment as well as coercive statements.

Ascension Living did not respond to a request seeking comment. It is part of St. Louis-based Ascension, a $27 billion health system that operates 142 hospitals and 40 senior-living facilities across the country. The 250-bed Our Lady of Peace is Ascension Living's only property in New York.

