Now you see it, now you don't: West Side apartments first in nation to offer unique bed

"It's a great eye-opening feature for people to see and want to move in," said Christopher Ackerson, property manager for Campus West, where 22 units are rented in a four-story building that opened for leasing late last year. "I’ve had people come in here and they look around, and I ask them where the bed is, and they look at me like I’m nuts, and then I press a button, the bed comes down, and they ask me where they sign up."

The Cloud Bed is something you'd expect to see in a much more crowded city with limited real estate and sky-high prices to match the heights of its buildings. Think New York City, San Francisco, Boston or Toronto, for example.

But it earned its first test here in Buffalo, much to the surprise of the New York City company that created it. And it's now being incorporated into new developments in Boise, Idaho; Minneapolis; and in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas Þ cities where space isn't usually a problem.

"Even I was a little bit surprised," said Hasier Larrea, co-founder and CEO of Ori Inc., the 6-year-old "smart-space" company and furniture designer that makes the Cloud Bed and sells it to builders. "I never thought Texas would be a place where Ori solutions would thrive."