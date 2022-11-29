 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Novair USA to add 12 jobs at North Tonawanda plant

Novair USA plans to invest over $1 million in its North Tonawanda manufacturing plant and add 12 jobs there over five years, according to Empire State Development.

Novair in January acquired Oxygen Generating Systems International, a maker of highly durable oxygen generators. The local operation has about 40 employees.

Empire State Development said the expansion of the Wurlitzer Drive facility will enable Novair to move some Miami-based production from another recently acquired company to North Tonawanda.

Novair also wants to bring nitrogen equipment technology from an Italy-based company to North Tonawanda for domestic manufacturing and distribution.

Empire State Development said it will provide up to $170,000 in Excelsior Jobs program credits in exchange for Novair fulfilling its job-creation commitments.

Matt Glynn

