Not so fast: Lawsuit may delay pot dispensaries in WNY

New York State had hoped to get legal cannabis sales underway by the end of the year, but a new lawsuit in Syracuse threatens to derail those plans – at least temporarily.

A Michigan state company, objecting to the way New York plans to award the first retail licenses to people who have been affected by the state's drug laws, has sued in federal court, prompting a judge to block the state from issuing its first batch of licenses in five regions, including Western New York.

Variscite NY One said it meets the requirement of majority ownership by a "justice involved" person – someone convicted of a cannabis-related offense – but was excluded from applying for a license because it is not based in New York and its cannabis-related conviction occurred out of state.

The Office of Cannabis Management said it does not comment on pending litigation, but spokesperson Freeman Klopott said the OCM is "committed to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act’s goals of including those impacted by the state's enforcement of cannabis prohibition in the market that we are building."

"We are additionally committed to getting New York's cannabis supply chain fully operational," he added. "The Cannabis Control Board will soon have before it applications for the Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary license which will start closing that supply chain.”

Variscite says New York State discriminates against citizens from other states in violation of a constitutional concept called the "dormant commerce clause" which it says means the state cannot favor its own residents over others. Variscite said it will be irreparably harmed if it's forced to wait for a license behind preferred New York applicants.

While the case is pending, Judge Gary L. Sharpe from the U.S. District Court in Syracuse ruled the state cannot issue licenses in the regions cited in the lawsuit: Brooklyn, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mid-Hudson area and Western New York.

Those are the preferred operating locations Variscite listed in its application for a CAURD license. That affects more than half of the licenses the state had planned to issue.

The injunction comes as the state Office of Cannabis Management is expected to issue the first round of licenses in New York by the end of this year.

The state received more than 900 applications for the 150 licenses that it plans to issue across the state in the first round.

Just 11 licenses will be given for use in Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties during this round of licensing. That works out to one recreational dispensary for roughly every 450 square miles, if they are spaced evenly.

