top story

Northwest Bank names new CEO

  • Updated
Northwest Bank has chosen its next president and CEO from within its ranks.

Louis J. Torchio was promoted from senior executive vice president of retail lending and business banking. He has been with the Warren, Pa.-based bank since 2018.

Louis J. Torchio

Louis J. Torchio is the new president and CEO of Northwest Bank.

Torchio succeeds Ronald J. Seiffert, who died unexpectedly at 65 in May. William W. Harvey Jr., the chief financial officer, was named interim president and CEO at the time.

Harvey will remain CFO and add the duties of chief operating officer. 

Torchio has 31 years of experience in the banking industry, including with Charter One Bank, Bank One and Mellon Bank.

Torchio, 60, is a native of West Virginia who now lives in Columbus, Ohio.

Northwest has 22 area branches in the region and an administrative center in Amherst with 200 employees.

Matt Glynn

