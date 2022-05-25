 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Bank CEO dies unexpectedly

Ronald J. Seiffert

Ronald J. Seiffert joined Northwest Bank in 2017.

 News file photo
Ronald J. Seiffert, the Pennsylvania-based president, chairman and CEO of Northwest Bank, died Tuesday. He was 65.

Northwest said Seiffert died unexpectedly of natural causes.

Seiffert was named president and chief operating officer in 2017, and became president and CEO the following year. He later added the duties of chairman.

Seiffert joined Northwest in the newly created role of president at a time when the Pennsylvania-based bank was growing in size and complexity. Northwest had taken on a larger presence in the Buffalo Niagara region after acquiring 18 First Niagara Bank branches in 2016.

William W. Harvey Jr., the chief financial officer, was named interim president and CEO. Timothy B. Fannin was named interim chairman.

