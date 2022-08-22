Northtown Subaru expands service facility; St. John's Lutheran plans pavilion

Northtown Automotive Group is expanding its Subaru dealership in Amherst to make room for an expanded service department.

The Amherst-based car dealership group wants to construct a 5,400-square-foot addition with 10 service bays at the Northtown Subaru service facility at 3890-3930 Sheridan Drive. That would increase the total building size to 124,520 square feet.

Designed by Greenman-Pederson Inc., the one-story addition would consist of a steel-framed structure with a masonry block exterior. The project would reduce the number of parking and car storage spaces on the property by eight, to 1,539 spaces.

The 11.4-acre dealership site – located along Sheridan between Getzville and Harlem roads – is part of a larger campus of Northtown dealerships stretching along both sides of Sheridan, and the east side of Millersport Highway.

St. John's Lutheran Church

Also in Amherst, St. John's Lutheran Church at 6540 Main St., wants to bring its religious services and functions outdoors. So it's proposing to build an open-air picnic shelter and outdoor ministry center on its 5.2-acre property at Main and Hampton Hill Drive, to serve as an outdoor worship area, according to the church's application to the Amherst Planning Board.

The 2,487-square-foot facility would include an altar on the north side and two garage units on the east and west sides for storage. The unheated structure will have electrical power from an off-grid solar system, but no water supply or toilets, since the church itself and its meeting hall are there.

Clarence apartment project

Meanwhile, in Clarence, Stephen Development is planning a two-story building on 0.9 acres at 9740 Main St., with six apartments, 3,390 square feet of first-floor commercial space, and 31 parking spaces. Designed by Sutton Architecture, the first floor would have two retail spaces and one apartment, while the remaining five apartments would be upstairs.

Also, GMA Concrete Design is proposing an 8,100-square-foot warehouse and office building on a 3.7-acre vacant parcel at 9377 County Road, with three warehouse sections and an office area at one end. The property owner is expanding its business and needs more warehouse space to store equipment and construction vehicles.

And Eon Verrall wants to create a nano-brewery and beer-tasting room in a three-car garage at an existing residence at 10737 Main St.